Tips for staying cybersafe while purchasing gifts online

PROTECT YOURSELF: The Queensland Police have released some tips on how you can protect yourself online during the festive season.

PROTECT YOURSELF: The Queensland Police have released some tips on how you can protect yourself online during the festive season. BrianAJackson

WITH thoughts of crowded shopping centres, screaming kids and trouble finding a park, more Aussies are now turning to the internet to purchase their gifts.

While it seems like shopping from the comfort of your own home is a safe option, dangers are always lurking when using the internet, especially when payment is involved.

District Crime Prevention Officer, Senior Constable Kerrin Sheedy says if you are not careful, scammers will attempt to rip you off.

Identity theft and fraud is deceptive and unethical behaviour, and most commonly involves the misuse of personal information located on the internet.

It is used in many ways by offenders that include false identities, cheques, as well as credit and EFTPOS cards

Shopping online with a credit card may involve your card being:

Intercepted as it passes through various computer links.

Sent in un-encrypted emails.

Stored on insecure computers.

Paypal is an option for secure payments online.

Snr Const Sheedy has shared the following tips on how you can protect your identity online.

Computer Security:

Check that you are using a secure browser.

Install and update virus protection and firewall programs.

Check that the padlock or key is unbroken - this is in the address bar of your browser.

Check for attachments to the keyboard connection cable - some attached devices, as well as viruses attached to emails, can record every keystroke including your passwords.

Check for unidentified software on the computer - some programs can record all keyboard activity.