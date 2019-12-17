Tips to keep your pets safe this Christmas

Christmas is a risky time for your pet. There is lots of food around, people, parties and changes in routine – so you may not be able to keep an eye on your pet as much as usual.

To help keep your pet safe this festive season, here are a few things to keep in mind:

Dinner time can be dangerous

Keep all human and party food away from your pet. Leftovers are notorious for causing upset tummies and episodes of pancreatitis. Don’t forget that chocolate, grapes, raisins and sultanas are all poisonous to dogs. Never feed your pet cooked bones and if you are having a barbecue, watch out for meat skewers that are very attractive to our pets but extremely dangerous if ingested.

Keep your paws off

Don’t leave edible gifts (such as a box of chocolates) under the tree as you may have a furry friend who chooses to unwrap and consume them. Keep cats away from the sweet-smelling Christmas lilies, as ingestion of any part of these plants can lead to acute kidney failure.

Christmas decorations are better left alone

Secure your Christmas tree so it doesn’t tip or fall, especially if your cat enjoys climbing. Cats are also attracted to tinsel, string and sparkly decorations, but if swallowed, these can cause a gastrointestinal obstruction.

Fireworks, summer storms can be scary

As a minimum, if you know fireworks are scheduled or there’s a storm on the way, plan ahead. Keep your dog indoors with a television or radio turned up. Make sure all windows are closed and all exits are secure and if possible have a family member stay with your dog for security.

If you are concerned about your dog’s anxiety, come and speak to us as we will be able to offer you more advice and information.

Riverbank Animal Hospital can be contacted on 6642 3083 and is located at 60 Through St, South Grafton.