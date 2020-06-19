Coffs Harbour races abandoned due to a heavy track

PLUMBING RACE DAY

Friday, Jun 19, 2020. First race at 12.10pm. Feature Showcase the Toormina Cup

*Track likely Heavy 9 and Rail out 5m from 1000m to 350m into a cut/away so just off the speed for much of the day before a late trend wider

*Race 1 @ 12.10pm MARIA'S ITALIAN RESTAURANT MAIDEN PLATE (1015m)

- Set Weights & apprentices can claim:

We start with an open and competitive sprint for the maidens. Keen on the only 2YO in the field, consistent gelding 12. BAY OF BENGAL (Neil Godbolt/Raymond Spokes, 56.5kg; $3.15 - $3.25) with blinkers crucially going on. Hasn't missed a place in his last four, and draws to get a nice trail right behind the speed.

MAIN DANGERS: Loved the fourth-up run of 3YO Grafton filly and former Victorian 11. Sacred Thoughts who finished hard here at big odds, and she's by one of the great Group 1-winning wet trackers in Sacred Falls.

Local 3YO 4. Pay The Plumber just missed here two runs back before doing it tough from a wide draw in heavy ground. Gets 3kg claim and winkers for the first time, but form in these conditions remains a query. Rival home track filly 10. Qukes has placed three from five spaced runs in her first prep, and can park right behind the speed from the inside draw.

Likely Tempo: Good to Strong

My Betting Attack: BAY OF BENGAL to Win and Quinella: 11 and 12

The Toormina Cup Race Day will be run on a heavy 9 track after overnight rain.

*Race 2 @ 12.45pm ABBOTSFORD PARK MAIDEN HCP (1215m)

- Min Weight 55kg & apprentices can claim:

Tricky race on a few fronts, most notably tactical speed, with several chances. Local 2YO gelding 7. HYPERTENSION (Brett Dodson/Matthew Bennett, 55kg; $9.00 - $9.50) improved sharply at only his second start at Grafton, and trainer has added blinkers at the right time. First time in heavy ground, but sire was a high class and noted wet track producer.

MAIN DANGERS: Talented Murwillumbah 4YO 1. Maspoeta returns as a gelding after nearly 11 months off the scene. Did everything but win in his only previous prep charging home late, and has a real liking for wet tracks. Had one quiet trial, but suspect he will be forward enough to fire. Improving Newcastle 3YO 4. Findellee is untested in heavy ground, but first run back in more than five months over a shorter trip in a handy maiden at Cessnock was impressive getting home late. Sire was a Group winner in heavy ground. Grafton 4YO 3. Great Marlow hit the line from a mile back resuming in a weaker maiden at Casino, and drawn well, but unproven in this ground; while expecting improvement from Newcastle filly 11. No Laughing Matter who comes out of handy 2YO Hcp at Tamworth, but a query in these conditions.

Likely Tempo: Solid to Good

My Betting Attack: HYPERTENSION Each Way and Trifecta: 1,4,7/1,3,4,7,11/1,3,4,7,11

Expert punter Neil Evans shares his tips.

* Race 3 @ 1.20pm VALERY SEAHORSES MAIDEN PLATE

(1415m) - Set Weights & apprentices can claim:

Another testing battle over a little further at set weights. Local 5YO gelding 2. GUEST (Jim Jarvis/Matthew McGuren, 59kg; $7.50 - $8.00) can finally land that elsuive maiden third-up at 23rd start, although would prefer him at the mile. Finished well here resuming before having little luck at Taree, and will churn through the conditions.



Dangers: Progressive Taree 3YO 1. Dunnoon was flat late last start at home when ridden much closer after a nice off-speed debut on a Soft 7, and the form looks strong for this. Just needs even luck from the wide barrier to be steaming into the finish. Improving home track 3YO 4. Sir Angus also finished well in that same maiden as Guest behind Rua Ruposa before didn't come on at Casino, but suspect he's more competitive on wet tracks, and looking for the extra distance. Newcastle filly 8. Hyperlink can improve third-up in these conditions being by a dual Group 1 winner who had a very good soft track record.

Likely Tempo: Fair to Solid

My Betting Attack: GUEST Each Way

Leading Northern NSW trainers have a number of strong runners in the field. Rachel Vercoe

*Race 4 @ 1.55pm REECE PLUMBING CLASS 1 & MAIDEN PLATE

(2015m) - Set Weights & apprentices can claim:

Out in distance now for a good even race at set weights. Love the value about 4YO Wyong gelding 9. SETHLANS (Allan Denham/Matthew McGuren, 56.5kg; $7.50 - $8.00) who is hard fit and had very little luck in the straight when searching for a clear run over the mile at Dubbo, but still hit the line late. Has been placed in heavy ground.

MAIN DANGERS: Newcastle 4YO mare 8. Wild Sheila has more than enough ability, and will find this a little easier. Roared home to win her maiden at Hawkesbury two runs back, although did find the best going, before failing to hit the line in a handy CL1 at home. Looks the right trip third-up, but drawn the second widest gate. Home track 4YO 2. Grand Anthem can hit a peak here getting out to this trip, with key gear changes. Likes to settle back and work home, and track rating is a plus. Newcastle colt 6. Our Tito charged late to win his maiden at Port Macquarie two runs back in only start on a heavy track. Was only average next start, but can bounce back out in distance fourth-up; while Armidale filly 10. Gerwig will relish the longer trip after hitting the line in her last couple.

Likely Tempo: Moderate to Fair

My Betting Attack: SETHLANS Each Way and Trifecta: 2,8,9/2,6,8,9,10/2,6,8,9,10

The first race is at 12.10pm.

*Race 5 2020 TOORMINA CUP BM 66 HCP (1315m) - Min Weight 55kg & apprentices can claim:

Now the more seasoned sprinters in the feature battle, and no reason to get off smart and lightly raced 4YO Newcastle mare 5. CONSTANZIA (Jason Deamer/Ben Looker, 59kg; $3.15 - $3.25) who has won her last two impressively charging home from worse than midfield. Rises sharply in weight against tougher opposition, but she's the superior wet-tracker in this field.

MAIN DANGERS: Taree 5YO gelding 4. Texas Storm is the clear threat after a powerful finish from well back at Taree missing by a nose in what looks a strong form race, and two of his three career wins have come in heavy going. Port Macquarie mare 9. Maid Marilyn also finished well in that same BM 66 as Texas Storm, and is a heavy track winner. Home track 5YO 3. Sawtell comes off a strong win in a BM 66 with less depth, and draws well with a 2kg claim; while local mare 6. Cosmic Ruby will appreciate the extra trip after working home okay in her last couple.

Likely Tempo: Solid

My Betting Attack: CONSTANZIA to Win

Neil likes Jason Deamer's runner in the sixth.

*Race 6 @ 3.10pm URBAN ESPRESSO LOUNGE BM 58 HCP (1615m) - Min Weight 55kg & apprentices can claim:

Strong and open race for this grade. Improving 4YO Newcastle mare 2. THE DEEL IS DUN (Jason Deamer/Rory Hutchings, 60.5kg; $5.50 - $6.00) is a confidence-style off-speed galloper, and after storming home to win third-up at Cessnock, she can salute again. Drawn wide, but will settle well back anyway, and her strong finishing pattern shouldn't be held up in these conditions.

MAIN DANGERS: Murwillumbah mare 3. Arcalette charged home to win a CL2 at home, but up in weight, drawn wide, and some query in the conditions leaves her a little under the odds. Newcastle 4YO 1. Bandahara mixes his form and is weighted to his best, but found the line well in a good quality CL1 at Tamworth last start. Improving Far North Coast 3YO 4. In Waves just missed in heavy ground this grade at Grafton third-up, and he looks a real wet-tracker; while Kempsey mare 7. Gwennybegg takes on tougher, but her last two have been good and she has a liking for rain-affected ground.

Likely Tempo: Fair to Solid

My Betting Attack: THE DEEL IS DUN to Win

Neil Godbolt has a good runner in the seventh. Matthew Elkerton

*Race 7 @ 3.50pm SMURF TEARS @ ELEMENT BAR

C, G & E BM 58 HCP (1015m) - Min Weight 55kg; Colts, Gelding & Entires; & apprentices can claim:

Same grade for the boys over the short course, and there'll be no place for the faint-hearted, with a stack of chances. Keen on 4YO Port Macquarie gelding 10. JUST SIZZLING (Neil Godbolt/Leah Kilner, 55kg; $6.50 - $7.50) after powering home late this grade at Taree. Has barely missed a place this prep, relishes rain-affected ground, and well in at the weights.

MAIN DANGERS: Local 5YO gelding 2. Bolghari comes off a narrow win this grade at Armidale, although taking on some better ones here, and not overly convinced in the ground. Home track 3YO 4. Moonhawk resumed with an even effort in a handy CL2 at Armidale, and is a second-up winner. Bred to handle the heavy and can go forward from the inside gate, but that may not be the place to be. Taree 6YO 5. Makuba put two wins together before outclassed in a tougher race at Taree, but he's a short-course specialist and gets through wet ground; while Grafton 5YO 9. Tobasco led for a long way in that same Taree race as Just Sizzling and is best of the rest.

Likely Tempo: Good to Strong

My Betting Attack: JUST SIZZLING Each Way and Trifecta: 2,4,10/2,4,5,9,10/2,4,5,9,10

Neil says Jon Gisedale should be saluting in the eighth of the day. Sam Flanagan

*Race 8 @ 4.25pm #FORTHELOVEOFYOURLOCAL F & M BM 58 HCP (1015m) - Min Weight 55kg; Fillies & Mares; & apprentices can claim:

Now the girls' turn over the same trip to close the meeting, and it's almost as open. Going very wide here with under-rated 7YO Inverell mare 11. RUBY TWO SHOES (Allan Foran/Jon Grisedale, 57kg; $13.00 - $14.00) who has been in and around the money all prep in similar-graded company. Has a smart wet track record, and maps well to finish hard in ground she likes.

MAIN DANGERS: By this stage pattern will tell a big story with smart Port Macquarie filly 3. Sylvia's Memory who fought on well after leading second-up in a strong CL1 at Taree in what was only her second run for 15 months. Rises 2.5kg and draws the inside. Liked the way improving local 6YO mare 2. All About Charlie hit the line late in a stronger BM 66 at Taree. Has shown enough on wet tracks, and is over the odds. Home track mare 5. Tycoon Anna is much better than her one win and six placings from 16 starts suggests. Comes off fair form in handy CL2 fields, and drawn out, but trainer has rung the gear changes and she's capable of swooping late.

Likely Tempo: Strong

My Betting Attack: RUBY TWO SHOES Each Way and Box Trifecta: 2,3,5,11

Expert punter Neil Evans best bets for Coffs Harbour on Friday. Bruce Thomas/Trackside Photograp

**My BEST BETS:

R5 5. CONSTANZIA**

R6 2. THE DEEL IS DUN*

**My BEST VALUE:

R2 7. HYPERTENSION*

R4 9. SETHLANS**

R7 10. JUST SIZZLING**

**TRAINERS TO FOLLOW:

Jason Deamer**

Neil Godbolt*

**JOCKEYS TO FOLLOW:

Matthew McGuren*

Andrew Gibbons*