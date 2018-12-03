'I was in tears': Tireless volunteer wins state's top award

Wendy Dalton on the NSW Volunteer of the Year

WHEN the announcement was made before 300 community, business and political leaders, Wendy Dalton could barely contain herself.

"I was in tears," she said.

"I was so humbled to be a regional winner in the first place and it's just overwhelming to be recognised like this. I didn't ask to be recognised but obviously my work hasn't gone unnoticed."

On Friday the South Grafton High School stalwart was named the 2018 NSW Volunteer of the Year.

She has racked up more than two decades of distinguished service leading awareness and support programs for young indigenous people particularly focussing on suicide prevention, support for breast cancer survivors and promoting better access to health services.

2018 NSW of the Year Wendy Dalton received her award from NSW Minister Responsible for Volunteering Ray Williams. Contributed

"There are many volunteers throughout our state that do endless hands-on work, so to be here today to be amongst them all, I feel very privileged," she said.

Ms Dalton is also an advocate for preventative health measures among indigenous women in her local communities, but education has been her mainstay.

She has worked for the Department of Education and Communities for 25 years, starting as a Learning Support Officer before being promoted to working directly with indigenous children at risk.

She also provides what seems like endless hours of support for young Aboriginal people, elders and Aboriginal women around the Grafton and Brewarrina communities.

"It's a 24/7 job so I have to be always on the ball, but it's one of the most rewarding things in my life," she said.

2018 NSW Volunteer of the Year Wendy Dalton (centre) with Aunty Millie Ingram (right) and Joy Stepto (left)

Thanks to her efforts, so many local young indigenous people and students have been able to pursue their interest in sport, dance and art.

She will personally drive young footballers to Queensland to play in competitions, help train and mentor young dancers to help them perform in Sydney and in theatres throughout regional NSW, and lead art classes in local nursing homes and community centres.

For Ms Dalton, these are important ways to help tackle other social issues facing indigenous communities, to bring members of her community together and help inspire them to be proud and to achieve.

Hidden in many The Daily Examiner stories are wishes of thanks to Ms Dalton and the words "without her this would not have been possible."

Ms Dalton credited her mother as the reason for her success.

"My mum instilled those attributes when she reared me," she said.

"Now I can pass those same values on to the youth and community here."