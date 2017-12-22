Tireless Ensbey awarded life membership at swim club

RELIABLE HELP: Toni Ensbey is presented her life membership by GDSC Swim Club president Steve Donnelly with fellow life members Richard Sear and Doug Ensbey.

SWIMMING: The dedication of GDSC Swimming Club secretary Toni Ensbey has been recognised by the club with life membership.

Ensbey joins her husband Doug, Richard Sear and club president Steve Donnelly as three current members in the group of eight life members of the club which was formed in 1972.

Ensbey has been the voice of the club in these pages for more than a decade and took over as secretary in 2009.

Her dedication to swimming is undeniable.

"Generally a member has been in the club for 10 years, is a member of the executive and has been integral to the running of the club for a number of years - Toni easily ticks all of those boxes and then some,” Donnelly said.

"Toni has done an enormous amount of work as the secretary of the club and I think you would find it very hard to replace her.

"Like a number of sport clubs, you become reliant on a core group of volunteers or in our case the one Toni who is fantastically organised and has the ability to marshal the troops to help her out.”

It has been a mammoth year for the club, hosting more than 400 swimmers at the AIF National Champion- ships in May before hosting more than 100 swimmers at the Zone championships only last month.

On both occasions Ensbey was instrumental in ensuring the competitions ran without a hitch.

"Toni is the kind of person that if something needs to be done she is happy to throw the hand up, roll up the sleeves and just get into it,” Donnelly said.

"When she is given a job to do, I don't have to even worry whether it will get done or not. I am more than happy to leave her to it.

"She makes my life as president just that much easier. She is priceless.”

Ensbey was recognised with the award at a recent club luncheon.