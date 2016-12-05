Tis' the season for drink driving in the Clarence Valley

WHAT do a 44-year-old woman in Maclean, a 25-year-old woman in South Grafton, and a 33-year-old Yamba man have in common?

They all got caught for drink-driving offences over the weekend.

From Friday to Sunday, seven drivers were caught and charged with drink driving offences across the Coffs/Clarence region. All but two of those were detected in the Clarence Valley.

It is a figure that has left Coffs/Clarence crime manager Detective Inspector Darren Jameson highly concerned.

"In just 60 hours worth of policing, we've seen seven drivers of various ages that just don't heed the warnings," he said.

"With an increase in fatalities on our roads this year, we are still amazed at the amount of people prepared to place other road users lives at risk by drink driving."

Of those charged over the weekend, one returned an alleged high-range blood alcohol reading.

The 44-year-old female driver, who was stopped for an RBT in Maclean, was also found to be driving while disqualified.

Two people, a 21-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman, were charged with drink-driving offences in South Grafton, and in Grafton a 29-year-old man was charged after allegedly returning a mid-range reading. In Yamba, a 33-year-old man was charged with low range drink driving.

"My biggest concern is that as we go into the Christmas holiday period, some members of the community aren't taking their roles and responsibilities in the community seriously," Det Insp Jameson said.

"There's no use counting drinks, or trying to calculate whether you can or can't drive. If you drink alcohol, you do not drive. And if you can't follow those simple rules, then you are a fool."

Drink-drivers weren't the only people caught out in the weekend's RBT blitz either.

A 27-year-old Yamba man will face court for being a long-term disqualified driver after being stopped for an RBT.

It is alleged that while police were speaking to the man, he couldn't produce a driver's licence but provided information that he held a Victorian licence.

It was later discovered that his NSW driver licence was in fact disqualified for a period of 11 years from 2013.

The man has been charged with driving whilst disqualified, and investigations will continue on how the man obtained a Victorian licence.

Another Yamba driver, whose green Ford Falcon was stopped on Boronia Cresent about 8.50pm on Friday, was found by police to have been disqualified from driving for a total of 26 years.

The disqualification allegedly came from a recent court appearance due to traffic matters.

A subsequent police search of the 45-year-old's person during his arrest, led to the alleged discovery of a knife in his pocket.

He was taken to Yamba Police Station and charged with disqualified driving and carry a knife.

He will appear in court at a later stage.