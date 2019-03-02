TITANIC BATTLE: Rivals ready for league showdown

UNDEFEATED: Northern Rivers Titans will aim to bring their dominant form in the Andrew Johns Cup to Frank McGuren Field today against North Coast Bulldogs.

RUGBY LEAGUE: While they might be coming off a 50-point drubbing of the Parramatta Eels, Northern Rivers Titans will not take a backwards step when they emerge onto Frank McGuren Field today.

The Andrew Johns Cup side will lock horns with neighbouring rivals North Coast Bulldogs, who are also coming off a dogged win against Central Coast Roosters.

Titans coach, and Grafton Ghosts under-18s mentor Shaun Davison said his undefeated side was well aware of the threat posed by the Bulldogs.

"There is always a bit of feeling in this game,” he said. "We actually played a trial together before the season and we only narrowly got away with a 12-8 win.

"The boys won't need any extra incentives to aim up for this clash. We just need to focus on our discipline and make sure our preparation is perfect, and everything else will fall into place.”

South Grafton Rebels junior Jordan Gallagher has been a key cog for the Titans so far this season, with the playmaker coming off the bench in a utility role.

"He is our Mr Fix-It,” Davison said. "He is a great footballer, it doesn't matter where you put him on the field, you know he will fill the role.”

The Andrew Johns Cup side will not be alone, with the Titans' Laurie Daley Cup (under-18s) side also clashing with the Dogs in the double header.

While they have not tasted as much success as their younger counterparts, including a 60-0 loss to Parramatta last weekend, Davison said he was impressed by the efforts of Lower Clarence Magpies duo Ethan Foster and Cooper Many.

"Unfortunately the under-18s are probably a little short on quality this season, but that certainly doesn't include the Magpies duo,” he said.

"Those two have put their all into each game, and you can tell they are going to have very bright futures.”

Following the two junior clashes, the Titans and Bulldogs women' sides will also face off in a trial contest.

Four South Grafton Rebels women, Jakaya Hart, Mishika Randall, Shellie Long and Karri Williams, will feature in the clash for the Bulldogs.

With free entry for the day and a full canteen operated by the Ghosts, Davison said he hoped to see as many fans at the ground as possible.

"This is the best level of bush footy there is at the moment, it has really improved the quality and professionalism with the boys,” he said.

All the action will kick off with the under-16s clash at 11.45am. The women will close out the afternoon at 2.15pm.