Titanic call on Cam Smith’s future

Melbourne Storm flyer Josh Addo-Carr would not be surprised to see Cameron Smith play on in 2021 after the future immortal once played a season on the back of just two weeks of pre-season training.

All the Storm's players have now returned for pre-season training, minus Smith who remains out of contract and still publicly undecided on his future.

He is believed to be living on the Gold Coast with his family and is expected to either retire or play on with the Gold Coast Titans.

Melbourne's season opener at AAMI Park against South Sydney is just 43 days away.

While all signs point to Smith having played his last game in Storm colours, Addo-Carr knows from past experience to not rule out the 430-game legend. He pointed to the pre-season leading into the 2017 season, when Smith arrived later than most but in top nick.

"I remember in my first year he had a two-week pre-season, so he might come back two weeks before round one," he said. "It wouldn't surprise me if he played on, but as everyone knows he's had a great career and he's the best to ever do it.

"Whatever he decides to do, I'll be happy for him and we all will."

The two-time premiership winger admits he "would have loved" to return to Sydney this year but has pledged his full commitment to the Storm's 2021 premiership defence.

Addo-Carr has a year remaining on his current Storm deal before returning to Sydney with Canterbury, where he has signed from 2022 on a four-year deal.

Asked on Thursday if he would seek an early release to return to Sydney this year, he replied:

"To be honest, I'm just glad it's settled.

"I would've loved to have went home a bit earlier but I'm all settled in.

"Being away in Twin Waters (last year) probably refreshed my mind a bit, being away from Melbourne I suppose. But yeah, it is what it is and I enjoy coming to training and I enjoy being around the boys and the coaching staff.

"I'm super excited to have my future settled, but my focus here is on the Storm."

While rising star Harry Grant is in the box seat to take the No.9 jersey, there is also a vacant wing position following the departure of Suliasi Vunivalu.

Addo-Carr said he did not know who would be his wing partner this season.

"You've got a couple of young fellas that have been training there and you've got (Bulldogs recruit) Reimis Smith," he said. "Whoever gets that job I'm sure will do the job."

Originally published as Titanic call on Cam Smith's future