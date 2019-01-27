TITANIC: Foster shows trial promise

RUGBY LEAGUE: Lower Clarence Magpies junior Ethan Foster is ready to bring all the lessons from his stint with the Titans Elite Development System back to the club this season.

Foster, who was part of the Gold Coast's under-18s trial side against Newcastle Knights last week, will remain in Yamba this year as he aims up for a season of Laurie Daley Cup matches with the Northern Rivers Titans squad.

While his contract with the Titans has another year remaining, the young lock forward is hoping to put his best case forward as he looks for a contract at the end of the year.

"The Titans have been pretty good to me, so I would love to stay, but I just need to keep performing at my best,” he said.

If his brief stint during the weekend's trial match at Geoff King Motors Oval in Coffs Harbour was anything to go by, he should have no trouble.

Foster was unstoppable on the field, carrying the ball up strongly, threatening an offload on each play and defending tirelessly alongside fellow Clarence Valley juniors Ben Liyou and Jake Martin.

While they might have drawn against the Knights outfit, conceding two tries in the final three minutes, Foster said it was an experience he would not soon forget.

"It was awesome pulling on the Titans jersey, I was honoured to get that chance,” he said. "It's a big thing, a lot of people would kill for that. It doesn't come easy.

"It was a great experience, playing against a few of the bigger boys was definitely a challenge, but one that I enjoyed.”

While he was used as an impact player off the bench with limited game time, Foster said he still got through his list of goals for the contest.

"For the time I played I think I played pretty well,” he said. "I aimed at my goal and just had a fair dig.

"I wanted my hands on the footy, I wanted to do some hard runs and I wanted to clear out of the ruck quickly. I just didn't want to be lazy in my work.”

Foster returned to Magpies under-18s training earlier this week and said the adjustment back to the club was tough, but one that he was going to enjoy.