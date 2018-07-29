Finals race on as Titans stun Warriors

THE Warriors have blown a golden opportunity to lock up a finals appearance after the Titans produced a stunning boilover on the Gold Coast.

The Titans turned a 12-8 half-time deficit into a 36-12 hammering at Cbus Super Stadium on Sunday afternoon to snap a six-game losing streak against their bogey side.

A win would have all but secured the sliding Warriors a finals berth, but they instead imploded against a Gold Coast team playing for nothing but pride.

The Titans had lost their past three matches and 14 of their last 15 encounters against New Zealand but started fast when Konrad Hurrell scored against his former club in the seventh minute.

Tries to Shaun Johnson and ex-Titans utility Karl Lawton gave the visitors a four-point lead at the break.

The eighth-placed Warriors had everything to play for in the second half but instead fell in a heap.

Titans right-side duo Anthony Don and Brenko Lee scored to give the Titans a 20-12 lead before rookie five-eighth Alexander Brimson produced an excellent solo effort.

A double to flying winger Phillip Sami sunk another dagger into New Zealand's top-eight hopes as the Warriors left the door ajar for the Tigers or Raiders to sneak ahead with five rounds to play.

The Warriors' for-and-against took a hammering in the 24-point loss and has ensured the top eight race is still on.

GOLD COAST 36 (P Sami 2 A Brimson A Don K Hurrell B Lee tries M Gordon 6 goals) bt NZ WARRIORS 12 (S Johnson K Lawton tries S Johnson 2 goals) at Cbus Super Stadium. Referee: Gerard Sutton, Phil Henderson. Crowd: 15,149