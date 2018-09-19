Menu
Double fatal truck crash on Kennedy Highway near Davies Creek. PICTURE: STEWART MCLEAN
Death road for safety review

by Andrea Falvo and Danaella Wivell
19th Sep 2018 5:36 AM
THE Department of Transport and Main Roads has revealed plans for a safety audit on the notorious Kennedy Highway between Cairns and Mareeba to determine potential safety improvements.

It comes after a horror truck crash that killed two Blenners Transport drivers on September 13.

Chris Kurz of Innisfail is one of the men who died in the crash between a refrigerated semi-trailer and a heavy rigid truck, about 12km east of Mareeba.

The other man has not yet been identified.

A Transport and Main Roads spokeswoman said a planning study was expected to be complete by the end of next month to identify the most suitable locations for additional overtaking lanes on the Kennedy Highway.

"We have conducted a safety audit on the Kennedy Highway between Cairns and Mareeba to determine potential safety improvements," she said.

"As a result, TMR is conducting a planning study to identify the most suitable locations for additional overtaking lanes."

The spokeswoman said TMR was also conducting a study to develop a heavy vehicle management strategy for the Atherton Tablelands, which would identify sites for breakdown areas, suitable sites to allow enforcement of traffic and vehicle regulations on freight, and identify potential heavy vehicle rest areas.

The study is expected to be complete by mid-2019.

Police are continuing their call for witnesses to the horror crash almost a week ago.

It's understood police have received reports of erratic driving by the smaller Blenners truck, which was travelling from Mareeba towards Cairns.

Sergeant Scott Ezard of the Cairns Forensic Crash Unit said at least two drivers had reported seeing the truck driving in an erratic manner prior to the crash.

He urged any witnesses or anyone who was driving in the area at the time and may have dashcam footage, to contact Cairns Forensic Crash Unit on 4030 7174.

