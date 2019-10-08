BROKEN TRUST: A small toilet window on the second floor of the premises was smashed in order to gain entry.

BROKEN TRUST: A small toilet window on the second floor of the premises was smashed in order to gain entry. Jenna Thompson

MOTORTORQUE Automotive owner Geffery Rose is appealing to the Clarence Valley community in the hopes someone witnessed a break-in at their South Grafton shop over the weekend.

"The last person in the office was there on Friday afternoon and when the manager walked in this morning to open the floats for the day, that's when he saw the mess,” Mr Rose said.

"They've forced their way into a toilet section of our office facing Bent Street where it's open so anyone driving past would have seen it.”

While Mr Rose and his towing crew spent their long weekend assisting police with several road collisions, including the two fatal incidents on the Pacific Highway, their takings for the previous week and cash floats were being stolen.

"We were really busy over the weekend working with police and seeing what they see at these awful scenes so to have this happen is really disheartening,” he said.

Mr Rose said that the business had planned to use the money to organise a fundraiser.

"We were planning to do a rally and raise some fund to take out to drought-affected areas,” he said.

"We have a super-tilt tray which we were going to load up with feed for the farmers out west but now that's on hold.”

Mr Rose said they had been targeted by thieves in the past.

"We've had little things going on the past 12 months; stuff taken off cars for instance. We might tow in a car over the weekend and come in the next day to find something missing out of it,” he said.

"It's that type of element of people in our world unfortunately.”

The police have been contacted and a forensics team is arriving today.