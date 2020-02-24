Dreamworld: ‘To say we love them is trite, we adore them’

FAMILIES of the victims of the Dreamworld tragedy have given heartfelt statements about their loved ones ahead of the inquest findings being handed down.

Matt Low, the husband of victim Cindy Low, described how the family hearts ached daily but were grateful for the time they had.

"She had the heart of a tiger, soft and nurturing, stubborn and dogmatic... all of the best character traits rolled into a tiny five foot package," he said.

Mr Low also read a brief statement from their nine-year-old daughter Isla: "Mum was a wonderful person with a very big heart."

In a statement read to the court Ms Low's mother, Donna Cook, described how she had written a note to ride operator Courtney Williams saying she knew that her daughter would not have wanted Ms Williams to carry that burden.

"I could write you a thousand impact statements but I still could not relate the grief and loss," she said in the statement.

Dreamworld victims Kate Goodchild Luke Dorsett Roozi Araghi and Cindy Low. Picture: Supplied.



The mother of Kate Goodchild and Luke Dorsett, Kim Dorsett, gave a heartbreaking tribute to her two children and Mr Dorsett's partner of ten years, Roozbeh Araghi.

"The three lived, laughed and loved together and where one was the others were not far away," she said.

Ms Dorsett spoke of how her two children loved netball and when they grew older the three bonded over a love of music.

The three also bonded over their love the rides.

"The three of them loved the theme parks on the Gold Coast, the scarier the better... we had been three times in one week," she said.

Ms Dorsett said she had spoken at length with the Araghi family.

"We concluded the easiest part of this time was burying them.... the horrendous legacy is living each day without them," she said.

Barrister Steven Whybrown read a statement from Shane Goodchild, father of Mr Dorsett and Ms Goodchild, made calls for Dreamworld and Ardent Leisure to "strengthen their governance" and "value their staff and public more".

"To say we love them is trite, we adore them," the statement said.

"To say we miss them every day does not begin to encompass that."