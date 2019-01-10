Toad expert mutinies over Pauline's toad bounty plan

ON THE HOP: One Nation leader Pauline Hanson has called for a 10 cent bounty on cane toads in Queensland.

PAULINE Hanson's plan to turn dole recipients into cane toad bounty hunters is doomed to failure says a Clarence Valley woman who founded one of the few successful toad busting groups.

The founder of Clarence Valley Conservation in Action, Sharon Lehman, said bounty schemes had rarely worked and this plan was fraught with danger.

"We've seen with bounty schemes people releasing deer and pigs into national parks because they like to hunt them,” she said.

"We would soon have little Johnny breeding cane toads down the back to keep up his source of income.

"It would cost a fortune as well when the money could be spent on more research into more effective control methods.”

Ms Hanson proposed work for the dole recipients could earn their welfare by killing cane toads for a bounty.

Just like the container deposit scheme, the One Nation Leader has called for a three-month, summer collect-a-toad campaign.

Under the federally-funded plan to be run in Queensland, NSW, Western Australia and the Northern Territory, 10c would be paid for each toad, which would be taken to council collection zones where they would be put it a freezer to be killed.

She said kids should be encouraged to put their ipads down and make a few bucks by collecting toads while doing something worthwhile for the environment.

It is estimated there are 200 million cane toads in Australia. The vermin, which is killing native wildlife and spreading like a disease throughout the country, are causing serious environmental damage across swathes of Australia. In parts of North Queensland, thousands of cane toads blanket back yards every night, and during the wet season, their numbers explode.

Senator Hanson has written to Prime Minister Scott Morrison asking him to support the plan and to focus on a national, long-term strategy to get rid of the cane toad.

"When rabbits plagued our nation, a sizeable reward was posted for the biological control of the species,'' Senator Hanson told Mr Morrison.

"Other invasive species such as European carp have been eradicated from waterways using biological measures and I believe it is time our Federal Parliament takes a swift, bipartisan approach into the eradication of this pest species.

"I would also encourage you to introduce a three-month bounty over summer months to help reduce the breeding numbers.

"A 10 cent reward for the collection of each cane toad...would encourage most Australians living with the pest to take an active roll in reducing their numbers until a biological measure is developed.”

Senator Hanson's idea comes as the Morrison Government slammed Labor's new welfare plans, which water down the Coalition's stringent principles that jobseekers are expected to earn their dole payments by looking for work or educating themselves to get a job.

Under a Shorten government the unemployment would no longer have to apply for 20 jobs a month.

Former prime minister Tony Abbott tweeted on Tuesday, "People on unemployment benefits are supposed to be looking for work. Applying for one job a day is hardly unreasonable.

"These proposed changes show Labor is now the welfare class party not the working class one.”

Senator Hanson said universities in Central and North Queensland could be tasked with developing a program.

Separately, Senator Hanson told The Courier-Mail that Work for the Dole recipients could be dispatched to do something worthwhile for their communities.

Work for the Dole programs aim to give jobseekers experience to help them find paid work.

A number of programs exist, including conservation and environmental activities, meaning cane toad eradication could work under the plan.

A Federal Parliamentary inquiry was set up in November last year to "examine the effectiveness of control measures to limit the spread of cane toads across Australia”. Hearings will start in Canberra from mid-February.