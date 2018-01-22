TOAD TOLL RISES: Cull makes a difference to population

INVASIVE SPECIES: A three-year-old toad (left) and four-year-old female (right) caught at Yamba Golf Course on Friday, January 5.

STRONG signs that the cane toad population in the Maclean area is moving towards being controlled were evidenced this month when 'only' 246 toads were collected by 20 volunteers, including seven new toaders from Maclean, Gulmarrad and Wyong, during a two-hour session.

The warm, humid weather, recent rain and enthusiastic volunteers provided the ideal combination for the Clarence Valley Conservation in Action Landcare group to tackle Maclean's toads on Friday, January 12, and at the end of the night the tally of toads collected was exactly the same as the yield for the Maclean outing in December 2017.

The geographic spread of toads across the private and public land collection sites, including the former sewerage holding ponds, Wherrett Park and a number of residential streets north of the Maclean hospital, continues to show a relatively even distribution. The exception was Wherrett Park which returned 22 toads - a significant decline compared to December when 67 toads were picked up.

Breeding of toads in wetlands and ponds along the northern edge of Maclean has occurred and a handful of metamorphs (toads less than a month old) where collected from Wherrett Park and the holding ponds sites. However with recent and continuing control of toad tadpoles at known breeding sites by CVCIA volunteers the recruitment of new toads into the Maclean population appears to have been substantially reduced.

TOAD TOLL: The cane toad tally room with Connor Molloy (Wyong), Lorraine Watkins, Tina Vitolins and Scott Lenton making sure it is done right. Lynnie Watman

CVCIA Landcare volunteers and private landowners have recently moved focus onto control of toad spawn and tadpoles as the breeding season gets into full swing in the Lower Clarence with several sites in Yamba, Maclean, Yuraygir National Park, Taloumbi and Brooms Head getting attention with thousands and thousands of toad tadpoles being removed from the system.

Landholders and the general public are asked to keep an eye on ponds and dams on private and public land in the Lower Clarence. If long strings of eggs or masses of jet black tadpoles are seen clumped together in these waterways then they should be reported ASAP to CVCIA Landcare, National Parks and Wildlife Service or North Coast Local Land Services in Grafton so they can be checked, properly identified and any toad recruitment controlled.

Last Friday night our energetic and motivated toading crew got back onto private properties at Micalo Island near Yamba in our continued effort to make Micalo a toad free island.

GOTTA LOVE THAT FLURO: Clarence Valley Concervation In Action Landcare volunteers and new toaders prepare for their toading session at Maclean on Friday, January 12. Lyndel Watman

All interested persons are welcome to come along and see and learn about what CVCIA Landcare is doing to control cane toads in our Clarence Valley.

The usual BYO list applies for volunteers with a good torch/headlamp, 10L (minimum) lidded bucket and sturdy boots (gumboots suggested though not essential) required.

Inquiries and directions to our Friday night base should be directed to Scott on 0438 430 234.