Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TALKING POINT: Sue Hereford-Ashley with the trophy she received as Toastmasters Oxley Division Director of the Year.
TALKING POINT: Sue Hereford-Ashley with the trophy she received as Toastmasters Oxley Division Director of the Year. Adam Hourigan
News

Toastmasters cheer to positive communication

ebony stansfield
by
6th Jul 2018 5:25 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AFTER moving into a retirement village, Sue Hereford-Ashley was searching for something to get her out to meet new people and that's when she found Toastmasters.

When reading The Daily Examiner in 2011, she read an article mentioning the 20th anniversary of one of the Toastmasters club, she then went to her first meeting in February 2012.

"I signed up straight away, no dilly-dallying nonsense,” she said.

She joined the Mighty Clarence Club, then went on to be an area director for two years, and now she is a division director for Oxley, which stretches from Tweed Heads to Taree.

This year she was named the 2017-2018 director of the year for the Oxley Division for outstanding service and leadership, and last year she received the area director merit award.

"I was speechless. I was stunned. I felt it wasn't mine but belonged to everyone in the area who is part of the team,” Ms Hereford-Ashley said.

Toastmasters was founded in 1924 in America and at that stage it was for men only. Now there's more than 16,400 gender-inclusive clubs around the world.

Ms Hereford-Ashley said the organisation was formed in order for young people to gain communication skills and it's still doing that today.

"Communications skill is more than public speaking, it's the art of listening, the art of giving good feedback and evaluating people in a very nice way, constructive criticism is another way, too,” she said.

At a club meeting, members prepare presentations which can be two minutes or more. In addition, members practise impromptu speaking in fun sessions called table topics.

The aim is to provide a supportive and positive learning experience for the development of communication and leadership skills, resulting in greater self-confidence and personal growth.

Ms Hereford-Ashley describes Toastmasters as a mutually supportive organisation that has a very strong mentoring program.

"We all have different strengths and we build on our strengths and make up on our weaknesses.”

She said with changes due to technology there was reverse mentoring going on within the clubs. "The oldest, experienced speakers are mentoring the young people. They are mentoring young people on how to speak, and the young people are mentoring them to be tech savvy. It's good reciprocation.”

There are multiple clubs in the Clarence. Visit www. toastmasters.org.au for information and to find a club.

mighty clarence club toastmasters toastmasters club
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Difficult calls rewarded as council becomes fit for future

    Difficult calls rewarded as council becomes fit for future

    Council News Clarence Valley Council gets goverment's tick of approval to be fit for the future.

    • 6th Jul 2018 4:36 PM
    12 things to do this week

    12 things to do this week

    Entertainment We've compiled a list of activities, events and gigs just for you

    BEHIND THE SPORTS DESK: Can Cherry stop an Origin Bluewash?

    premium_icon BEHIND THE SPORTS DESK: Can Cherry stop an Origin Bluewash?

    Rugby League IS DALY the answer to all of Queensland's problems?

    Big changes recommended for school funding

    Big changes recommended for school funding

    Education Parents' income could be used to determine funding

    Local Partners