Toastmasters cheer to positive communication

TALKING POINT: Sue Hereford-Ashley with the trophy she received as Toastmasters Oxley Division Director of the Year. Adam Hourigan

AFTER moving into a retirement village, Sue Hereford-Ashley was searching for something to get her out to meet new people and that's when she found Toastmasters.

When reading The Daily Examiner in 2011, she read an article mentioning the 20th anniversary of one of the Toastmasters club, she then went to her first meeting in February 2012.

"I signed up straight away, no dilly-dallying nonsense,” she said.

She joined the Mighty Clarence Club, then went on to be an area director for two years, and now she is a division director for Oxley, which stretches from Tweed Heads to Taree.

This year she was named the 2017-2018 director of the year for the Oxley Division for outstanding service and leadership, and last year she received the area director merit award.

"I was speechless. I was stunned. I felt it wasn't mine but belonged to everyone in the area who is part of the team,” Ms Hereford-Ashley said.

Toastmasters was founded in 1924 in America and at that stage it was for men only. Now there's more than 16,400 gender-inclusive clubs around the world.

Ms Hereford-Ashley said the organisation was formed in order for young people to gain communication skills and it's still doing that today.

"Communications skill is more than public speaking, it's the art of listening, the art of giving good feedback and evaluating people in a very nice way, constructive criticism is another way, too,” she said.

At a club meeting, members prepare presentations which can be two minutes or more. In addition, members practise impromptu speaking in fun sessions called table topics.

The aim is to provide a supportive and positive learning experience for the development of communication and leadership skills, resulting in greater self-confidence and personal growth.

Ms Hereford-Ashley describes Toastmasters as a mutually supportive organisation that has a very strong mentoring program.

"We all have different strengths and we build on our strengths and make up on our weaknesses.”

She said with changes due to technology there was reverse mentoring going on within the clubs. "The oldest, experienced speakers are mentoring the young people. They are mentoring young people on how to speak, and the young people are mentoring them to be tech savvy. It's good reciprocation.”

There are multiple clubs in the Clarence. Visit www. toastmasters.org.au for information and to find a club.