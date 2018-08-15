Toby top schoolboy umpire in nationals final

MAN IN THE MIDDLE: Umpire Toby Power was in control of the final of the School Sport Australia 16 and Under Hockey Championships.

MAN IN THE MIDDLE: Umpire Toby Power was in control of the final of the School Sport Australia 16 and Under Hockey Championships. Jarrard Potter

HOCKEY: Just as players look forward to playing in finals, umpires relish the opportunity to take control of the big games in tournaments.

When it came down to the final two umpires needed for the School Sport Australia 16 and Under Hockey Championships, Grafton Hockey Association's Toby Power was ranked as one of the top umpires and had the opportunity to be in the middle.

"Umpires get a rank as we go through the week and our top two umpire the final and I was one of them, which was good,” Power said.

"It was my highest accolade so far, the national finals, I hadn't done that before.”

Power said he took a break from umpiring GHA fixtures but took the opportunity to officiate the 16-and-under championships after taking part in the Under-18s NSW Championships.

"The final was pretty chill, I was pretty surprised, it was like a round game.”

"The boys played pretty good hockey which made it a lot cleaner and a lot easier to umpire. The ideal is when you don't have to do much, I don't want to be seen out there. I just want to be standing there in a bright yellow shirt ... ”

With finals fast approaching for GHA Premier League, Power said he will be in line to officiate some semi-finals but hoped he would be lining up for the Bears with a stick, rather than a whistle, in his hand on grand final day.