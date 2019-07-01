‘Today axing a relief’: Karl’s mental health battle

KARL Stefanovic, speaking for the first time on the controversy, says his sensational axing from the Today Show came as a relief because his mental state was affecting his ability to do his job.

Opening up about the controversy for the first time, Stefanovic said "he was cooked" at the time of his sensational axing from the breakfast program six months ago following a year of controversy, including his marriage to Jasmine Yarbrough and the Uber-gate scandal with brother Pete Stefanovic, who was also let go from Today.

Karl and Jasmine Stefanovic at the Gold Dinner at Fox Studios earlier this year. Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

"I needed to have a rest. Towards the end of last year I was cooked," Stefanovic said, speaking at the Channel 9 Logies recovery brunch on Monday morning.

"I don't believe for a second I was at my best. It was a relief in many ways that I was taken off the Today Show."

"To be honest towards the end of last year I wasn't seeing much."

"I think we did some great stuff but for me I needed to get away and Nine made the decision. After a month of not getting up at three in the morning I tell you what I was seeing things a lot clearer."

Karl Stefanovic and Rebecca Maddern at Nine's post-Logies recovery brunch at The Star Gold Coast. Picture: Chris Hyde/Getty Images

"It allowed me to rest and think … to come back and to make sure I'm OK. And for a while there I wasn't sure."

His axing last year came in the shadow of his highly publicised Mexico wedding to Brisbane-born shoe designer Yarbrough, whom he said he'd been able to properly connect with outside the public eye.

Richard Wilkins and Karl Stefanovic reunite at the TV Week Logies on the Gold Coast yesterday.

Stefanovic, who co-hosted Today for almost 14 years, said he took time to focus on health and exercise and his new marriage during his six months away from TV.

"It's been lovely for us just to breathe and enjoy ourselves without having too much paparazzi in the shower with us," he said.

"It has eased off which was the whole point of everything. And for us now I think it's settled a bit which is great."

"Married life is wonderful. I'm annoying the hell out of her."

Karl Stefanovic and Jasmine Yarbrough tie the knot in Mexico. Picture: Supplied

Stefanovic set tongues wagging by walking the red carpet at the TV Week Logies on the Gold Coast on Sunday, marking his return to the industry as host of This Time Next Year, which will air on Channel 9 in the back end of 2019.

He was then the target of a scathing roast delivered by Gold Logie winner Tom Gleeson in the show's opening monologue

"Congrats for the monster ratings - Channel 9 were happy to cash in by

showing off tacky weddings then fired Karl for having one," he said.

He said the six months out of the spotlight had made him a better host and for the first time in his career, he wasn't considering what's next but focusing on the present.

"For me to not think about me and move into their direction was a real revelation," Stefanovic said.

"I do cry a lot more these days. And I also laugh a lot more. The emotions are right there.

"It allowed me to listen and concentrate and be empathetic."