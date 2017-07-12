Today marks a new era for Ramornie Day

CROWD STOPPER: Ramornie Day is the second biggest day on the July Racing Carnival calendar.

COINCIDING with 100 years since the Ramornie Handicap was first raced under its current name, this year's event will be the first under the major sponsorship of the Grafton District Services Club.

The three-year deal penned earlier this year strengthened what was already a strong bond between the GDSC and Clarence River Jockey Club, particularly at July Racing Carnival time.

A regular Kensei Club member - and winner of the 2015 Grafton Cup naming rights - this year GDSC took its support to a new level, replacing outgoing long term supporters Crowe Horwath as the naming rights sponsor of the $160,000 feature.

The GDSC has continued to hold many of the major social functions throughout the carnival. However, one of the major points of difference for today's Ramornie Day under the new partnership is free entry for all Grafton District Services Club members.

"This will be a carnival to remember,” CRJC executive officer Michael Beattie said.

"I think our relationship with the Grafton District Services Club with their members able to get into the race meeting here free of charge adds a new dimension. It's something we've never done on a major day before.

"Grafton people love coming to the races and plenty of them are members of the Grafton District Services Club, so I think it will be an absolutely bumper Ramornie Day and that just augurs well for a bumper (Grafton) Cup Day (on Thursday).”

GDSC chairman of the board Warren Tozer is a former executive officer of the CRJC. He was proud of club's continued association with the carnival.

"This carnival is really important to the city of Grafton,” Mr Tozer said.

"It doesn't just appeal to race goers; it's a good reason to come to Grafton and a great time of year to do it.

"With all the extra events and involvement of all the little businesses, everybody gets something out of it.”

"It's also good to see they've attracted two very good fields for the major races this year.”