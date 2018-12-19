Karl Stefanovic dumped from Today after crisis talks

KARL Stefanovic will not be returning to breakfast TV in 2019.

The Daily Telegraph can reveal that after crisis talks at Channel 9 today, it was decided the high-profile co-host would not be returning to Today.

In a statement, director of news Darren Wick said: "Nine and Karl Stefanovic have agreed it is time for him to step off the Today Show. Karl remains on contract with the network and will continue to host This Time Next Year, which records in February.

Karl Stefanovic and Jasmine Yarbrough depart Mexico after their wedding. Picture: Jonathon Moran



"For over 14 years Karl has been at the centre of the Today Show bringing his unique personality and perspective to the day's news and current affairs.

"An announcement on the new line up and format of the Today Show will be made in the coming weeks."

In the same statement, Stefanovic said: "For the last 14 years I've co-hosted the best show on television. I can't thank Nine enough for the opportunity. I never in my wildest dreams thought I would be good enough to host this grand show for so long.

Peter Stefanovic, Karl Stefanovic, Tom Stefanovic and Elise Pointon



"Thanks to our viewers mostly, you are what matters most. It's been a tough time. Thanks for hanging in there. I look forward to seeing you in another capacity at this great Network soon."

Top level executives were called into meetings this morning, with the future of several of the network's high profile breakfast TV talent in limbo, meaning it could be the end of the long-running Today Show as we currently know it.

Well-placed sources have told The Daily Telegraph that Peter's departure is just the beginning of a major talent shake-up for the both the weekday and weekend Today shows.

The turmoil comes just two weeks after Today show boss Mark Calvert "stepped down" amid a year of disastrous ratings for the program.

Richard Wilkins, Belinda Russell, Christian Wilkins and Mark Calvert



ACA boss Steve Burling was announced as Calvert's replacement just five days later.

The Telegraph last week broke news that Peter Stefanovic had been moved from his hosting duties on Weekend Today with insiders blaming the Ubergate scandal and poor ratings as the reason behind sending the reporter packing after 15 years with the network.

There is also speculation looming over Today's ageing entertainment reporter Richard Wilkins.

Meanwhile Karl, 44, and his new wife Jasmine Yarbrough, are currently on their honeymoon in Aspen, and were spotted on a double date with long-time mate James Packer and his new partner Kylie Lim at a Japanese sushi restaurant yesterday.