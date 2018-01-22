Today show to visit Ulmarra residents

THE campaign to get motorists to slow down at the notorious black spot in Ulmarra will reach a national audience, with Channel 9's The Today Show to visit the village tomorrow morning.

The Daily Examiner joined Ulmarra residents to push for action in our Let's Not Wait campaign to help see action after their pleas for help had gone unnoticed.

Since the campaign launched on January 9, residents have come forward with their stories of horror of bad driver behaviour and crash after crash disrupting the peace and quiet of their little village.

Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis has thrown his support behind the campaign, agreeing it's a black spot that needs to be addressed.

The residents have grown so desperate they are now trying to take things into their own hands, with a radar speed gun the latest attempt to get drivers to slow down.

The efforts of the residents, who are sick and tired of the number of collisions, haven't gone unnoticed, and now they will be on the national stage as The Today Show airs their plight tomorrow morning.