Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Under the Protection of Word ‘Anzac’ Act 1920, there are strict regulations as to when the word ‘Anzac’ can be used. Picture: Supplied
Under the Protection of Word ‘Anzac’ Act 1920, there are strict regulations as to when the word ‘Anzac’ can be used. Picture: Supplied
TV

Today Show's backflip with use of the word 'Anzac'

by Staff writers
27th Apr 2018 4:49 PM

JUST days after Karl Stefanovic slammed Event Cinemas for releasing Avengers: Infinity War on Anzac Day, The Today Show could be in trouble themselves.

Junkee reports the show's use of the word 'Anzac' as a code word in Wednesday's cash giveaway could be in breach of regulations to ensure respect for the word.

The Department of Veterans' Affairs (DVA) has strict regulations as to when the word 'Anzac' can be used under law dating back almost a century. 

For example, referring to Anzac biscuits as 'Anzac Cookies' is generally not allowed thanks to 'non-Autralian overtones'.

Under the Protection of Word 'Anzac' Act 1920, permission from the DVA is required for any use of the word in conjunction with a commercial business, entertainment or lottery.

The DVA website on protecting the word Anzac shows serious breaches could attract jail time of up to a year or a fine of up to $51,000.

The DVA has reached out to the Nine Network, Junkee reports, but Nine told the publisher there was no breach.

"We are not in breach of the law. We will not be making any further comments on the matter," a spokesperson said.

Related Items

anzac day 2018 editors picks karl stefanovic the today show
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    GHOSTS BATTLER: League club steps up for former clubman

    premium_icon GHOSTS BATTLER: League club steps up for former clubman

    Rugby League GRAFTON Ghosts are putting the full weight of their support behind former forward Josh Brown, who was hit for six last year with a shocking health concern.

    • 27th Apr 2018 5:00 PM
    YOUR SAY: Who owns our water?

    YOUR SAY: Who owns our water?

    Letters to the Editor Why do we think we own the Clarence?

    Doctor to enter plea for alleged sex assaults on patients

    premium_icon Doctor to enter plea for alleged sex assaults on patients

    Crime NSW gynaecologist told he must attend court in Sydney next month

    Power company rejects 'overcharging' claim

    premium_icon Power company rejects 'overcharging' claim

    News Refute claims made by NSW Labor politician

    Local Partners