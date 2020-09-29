Today’s headlines: NZ travel bubble and a hoon nightmare

Hoons have left a trail of destruction through Golden Beach.

Good morning Sunshine Coast,

Here's your daily wrap of the most important local stories and everything happening across the region.

WEATHER, TIDES AND BEACH REPORT

Today should be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower in the morning and top temperatures of 23C.

Surf Life Saving Queensland reports our beaches will have winds of 10-15 knots, reaching up to 20 knots in the morning, and swell below 1m inshore, increasing up to 2m offshore.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, low tide was about 12.45am at 0.34m and high tide is due at 6.32am at 1.37m. The next low and high tides are due at 12.31pm at 0.32m and 6.53pm at 1.71m.

The next full moon is on Friday, October 2.

TRAFFIC

There are no major incidents on Sunshine Coast roads at this stage this morning, however Queensland Traffic is reporting congestion on the Bruce Highway around the Caloundra Rd intersection.

TOP FIVE LOCAL NEWS STORIES

Check out our online puzzles or browse today's tributes and funeral notices.

QLD urged to back NZ border bubble

ByMatthew Killoran and Jack McKay

Queensland is being urged to open up to New Zealand should a trans-Tasman travel bubble occur, or risk losing out to southern states.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said yesterday she would consider a state-by-state bubble, leaving the door open to the possibility of opening by Christmas.



Oh not fun: COVID grinch steals Coast's Christmas carols

By Matty Holdsworth

Christmas has lost some of its festive flair on the Sunshine Coast with the region's major carols events cancelled.

A Sunshine Coast Council spokesman said five of the biggest family friendly events would not go ahead in 2020.



Hoons leave trail of destruction through street

By Matty Holdsworth

A trail of destruction was left along a Coast street when a stolen car was found crashed with a wheelie bin wedged beneath it.

Residents in the suburb say the street is often plagued by hoons and the issue "keeps getting worse".



Election forums locked in as candidates prepare for battle

By Sunshine Coast Daily

Coast residents will have the chance to get to know the candidates vying to represent them in State Parliament as the Daily hosts a series of debates next month.

The debates include virtual forums, one in Caloundra and Glass House, and a face-to-face town hall in Noosa.

All three debates, hosted by editor Nadja Fleet, will be live streamed on sunshinecoastdaily.com.au.



Teen armed with knife terrorises surf club patrons

By Laura Pettigrew

A Coast teenager armed with a knife chased patrons who ran away from him after hearing he was looking for another person to kill, a court heard.

Benjamin Ryan Patterson, 19, scared patrons outside the Alex Surf Club when he began yelling and screaming at them.

