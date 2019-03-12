Today's heat hopefully the last... for now

RESIDENTS across the Clarence Valley woke up to the sweet sound of rain this morning. Unfortunately, the soggy weather didn't stay around long with today's temperatures forecasted to reach up to the high 30s.

Grafton, for instance, is expected to reach a maximum of 37 degrees while Yamba will only reach 32 degrees. Maclean also isn't immune to the warmer weather with a maximum of 34 degrees today.

Fortunately, it's looking 80 per cent more promising for more rain tomorrow through to the weekend across the Valley so anyone looking to do the laundry this week had better get cracking on it today.

MAXIMUM TEMPERATURE FORECASTS

COPMANHURST

Today: 37

Wednesday: 31

Thursday: 31

Friday: 33

GRAFTON

Today: 37

Wednesday: 31

Thursday: 31

Friday: 33

MACLEAN

Today: 34

Wednesday: 30

Thursday: 30

Friday: 31

YAMBA

Today: 32

Wednesday: 29

Thursday: 29

Friday: 30