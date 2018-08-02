McKenney a selfish idiot: sister hits back

TODD MCKENNEY'S sister has labelled the entertainer a "douche bag" after he revealed he dated her husband before they married.

Lisa Gallaher, wife of performer Simon Gallaher, took to Facebook in response to a controversial Joy FM podcast interview McKenney did this week.

In the chat, McKenney revealed he was Gallaher's lover for five years before his sister married him.

Simon Gallaher and wife Lisa in the early days of their marriage. Gallaher spoke of Lisa being “the love of his love” while having a shot at her brother, Todd McKenney, on social media.

"Oh I'm okay, my brother is being a douche bag," Lisa Gallaher wrote.

"We all have to just duck the fallout now."

She went on to call him a selfish idiot.

Gallaher's comments were in response to a string of messages of support when she posted an image of a quote: "My anxiety is silent. You wouldn't even notice a change on the outside but I'm honestly so stressed I can't even manage simple tasks. People call me lazy when in reality I'm just overwhelmed."

Simon and Lisa Gallaher at a theatrical event.

Simon Gallaher also took to Facebook to vent at his brother-in-law.

"I have only one thing to say. Todd McKenney is a Headline Whore. Shame on him. His sister on the other hand is the love of my life and wife of over 31 years. I love her to the end of the world."

Earlier this week, former Dancing With The Stars judge McKenney said he and Simon dated when they performed in a production of Pirates of Penzance together.

McKenney made his name as a Dancing With The Stars judge and dancer.

"She married my ex-boyfriend … so we have a weird relationship," he said.

"She married my ex-boyfriend and is still married to my ex-boyfriend, but just has never mentioned it to me.

"It's weird, isn't it? I don't think I've ever spoken about it publicly."

McKenney didn't know his ex had started dating his sister until he was told by fellow performers.

McKenney is appearing as Frank N' Furter in The Rocky Horror Show at Her Majesty’s Theatre in Sydney until August 26. Picture: David Caird

"I remember I was doing Cats and there was a newspaper banner outside the newsagency and it said, 'Simon's love child'," McKenney said.

"I didn't know anything about that but I got into my dressing room and the other guys in the show said, 'What about Simon and Lisa?' And I went, 'Which Simon?' They said, 'Simon Gallaher.' I said, 'Lisa who?' And they said, 'Your sister!'

"I went, 'What?!' I didn't even know they knew each other. They got married and have three kids and I'm close to their kids."

McKenney made it clear he's not bothered about the relationship and said his philosophy is "if you're happy, go for it".

He covered up the family secret for many years.

"I'm sick of not talking about it," McKenney said.

He didn't tell the story in the past as he was worried Gallaher's children were too young for such a story to be out in the public domain.