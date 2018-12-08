Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Clarence Valley snake specialist Paul Jones and the Eastern Small-eyed snake.
Clarence Valley snake specialist Paul Jones and the Eastern Small-eyed snake. Ebony Stansfield
Pets & Animals

Venomous snake bites toddler in his backyard

ebony stansfield
by
8th Dec 2018 5:00 AM

A TWO-year-old toddler received multiple bites on his body from a venomous snake while he played in his backyard.

The boy was immediately taken to Grafton Base Hospital and is in a stable condition.

The hospital called upon Clarence Valley snake specialist Paul Jones to identify the snake, which was venomous Eastern Small-eyed snake.

According to the specialist, it's quite uncommon to be bitten by this snake as it's nocturnal and shelters beneath rocks, logs and the bark of fallen trees during the day, but Mr Jones has seen people bitten in the Valley.

When he was called to the hospital, Mr Jones counted the scales with a toothpick to confirm the type of snake.

Eastern Small-eyed snake which bit a two-year-old Clarence Valley toddler while he played.
Eastern Small-eyed snake which bit a two-year-old Clarence Valley toddler while he played. Ebony Stansfield
eastern small-eyed snake grafton base hospital snake
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Abuse survivor's plea: 'Listen to the children'

    premium_icon Abuse survivor's plea: 'Listen to the children'

    News 'He didn't always walk in the door and start bashing us, there was an opportunity to have some sort of normality - until there wasn't'

    VOTE: People's Choice poll for Clarence Valley's Power 30

    VOTE: People's Choice poll for Clarence Valley's Power 30

    News Who should be No.1 in Clarence Valley's Power 30 for 2018?

    John Edwards faces 2019 trial over alleged murder of teacher

    premium_icon John Edwards faces 2019 trial over alleged murder of teacher

    News Grafton man has pleaded not guilty to murdering estranged wife

    Meet the man ready to rebuild the Rebels

    premium_icon Meet the man ready to rebuild the Rebels

    Rugby League REBELS coach lays foundations as pre-season kicks off.

    Local Partners