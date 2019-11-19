Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Paramedics and police were called to Seven Hills at 11am.
Paramedics and police were called to Seven Hills at 11am.
Health

Toddler critical after near-drowning

by Stephanie Bedo
19th Nov 2019 2:42 PM

A TWO-YEAR-OLD girl was blue and unresponsive when she was pulled from a pool in Sydney today.

The child was rushed to hospital in a critical condition after the incident at Seven Hills about 11am.

Emergency crews were called to a home in Columbia Rd and took the girl to The Children's Hospital at Westmead.

Neighbours performed CPR on her before paramedics with CareFlight's critical care team arrived.

 

CareFlight paramedics treated the girl before she was taken to hospital.
CareFlight paramedics treated the girl before she was taken to hospital.

One shocked neighbour told the Blacktown Advocate they were alerted to the scene after hearing the girl's mother screaming.

"She blue when we saw her," the neighbour said.

"The husband was on the phone to the ambulance and they were giving us instructions. We got her breathing but not very regular, but at least it was something."

More Stories

Show More
accident child drowning near drowning toddler

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Resident tells why she wore a life jacket to a fire

        premium_icon Resident tells why she wore a life jacket to a fire

        News Nymboida resident Liz Sarchette wore a life jacket while a massive fire ripped through the village. And she had a good reason for it.

        Want to walk Harwood bridge? Here’s what you must do

        premium_icon Want to walk Harwood bridge? Here’s what you must do

        News Registrations are open for rescheduled Harwood bridge walk, and you must pick your...

        Schools closed as smoke worsens

        Schools closed as smoke worsens

        News Public schools along the Lower Clarence are closing their doors due to poor air...

        FIRE UPDATE: What’s burning in the Clarence

        FIRE UPDATE: What’s burning in the Clarence

        News Find out all you need to know about current bushfire situation