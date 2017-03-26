29°
Toddler dies after being hit by truck

Jarrard Potter | 26th Mar 2017 11:27 AM
Popular Stories

A THREE-year-old girl has died following a tragic accident when she was hit by a truck in South Grafton this morning.

Emergency services were called to an address in South Grafton at about 8.10am Sunday morning, after the girl had been struck by the truck.

Acting Inspector Matt Zimmer said the girl was treated at the scene and taken by ambulance to Grafton Base Hospital, but died from her injuries a short time later.

Acting Insp Zimmer said the accident was distressing for everyone involved.

"It was very confronting for neighbours and it was very confronting for the emergency services personal who arrived here," he said.

"Unfortunately the incident was witnessed by a number of people, including members of her family.

"Crime scene detectives are conducting a number of forensic examinations, but at this stage, it appears nothing more than a tragic accident."

Acting Insp Zimmer said initial investigations indicate the truck was reversing at the time of the incident.

A 31-year-old male who was driving the truck is assisting police with their inquiries and has been subjected to mandatory blood and urine testing.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  accident fatality nsw ambulance nsw police south grafton

