Toddler dies after crash in family driveway

by Elizabeth Henson
6th Jul 2019 3:16 PM

A toddler has died after being hit by a family vehicle at a home in Tailem Bend.

The child was taken to the Tailem Bend Hospital with life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a 4WD in the family's driveway just before 12.30pm on Saturday.

Paramedics worked to stabilise the toddler, and she was expected to be flown by emergency helicopter to Adelaide.

Sadly, the little girl died at Tailem Bend Hospital.

Major Crash investigators are travelling to the scene.

It is the second incident in less than a week after another toddler was killed in a backyard accident in Angle Vale last Saturday.

