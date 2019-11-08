Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Pool Safety UNDERWATER BRIEFED
Pool Safety UNDERWATER BRIEFED
News

Toddler dies days after being pulled from Roma pool

by Elise Williams
8th Nov 2019 8:23 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TODDLER who was found unresponsive in a Roma pool last week has died in hospital.

The 18-month-old boy suffered critical injuries after a near-drowning at a backyard pool in the small Queensland town, west of Chinchilla, on Wednesday, October 30.

An off-duty paramedic was the first responder to attend the traumatic scene at the pool, which was believed to be enclosed and gated.

The little boy died in the Queensland Children's Hospital on Saturday, November 2.

More Stories

drowning editors picks roma toddler toowoomba

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Accused had a ‘boxer’s fracture’ according to expert witness

        premium_icon Accused had a ‘boxer’s fracture’ according to expert witness

        News A medical expert has likened injuries of the accused to that of a boxer.

        What happened to Sharon's mobile after disappearance?

        premium_icon What happened to Sharon's mobile after disappearance?

        Crime Cops traced Sharon Edwards' mobile. This is what they found.

        Brown brings star power to Clarence Valley Sports Awards

        premium_icon Brown brings star power to Clarence Valley Sports Awards

        Sport The Grafton-raised sportscaster couldn't wait to host another night.

        Longer season puts fire fighters under stress: commissioner

        premium_icon Longer season puts fire fighters under stress: commissioner

        Weather Changes to fire period should result in changes to methods.