Toddler dies in horrific highway crash

A two-year-old girl has died after the car she was in smashed into the back of a parked truck north of Adelaide.

The crash happened on the Sturt Highway at Shea-Oak Log, just northeast of Gawler, about 10.45am on Wednesday.

The toddler, of Grange, died at the scene.

A 63-year-old woman from Semaphore Park who was driving the car was flown to the Royal Adelaide Hospital with serious injuries.

A second passenger - a six-year-old girl from Grange - was flown to the Women's and Children's Hospital, also with serious injuries.

Police say their conditions are not life-threatening.

The truck was unoccupied at the time of the crash.

SA Road Transport Association director Steve Shearer said the Bridgestone tyre truck was parked after running out of fuel.

"The truck was parked (and) the driver had run out of fuel," he said.

"He wasn't even on the scene when the driver of the car slammed into it."

The incident occurred on the northbound side of the highway near Job Road.

The Sturt Highway was blocked to all traffic for several hours.

A car and a truck collided on the Sturt Highway at She-Oak Log. Picture: Tait Schmaal

Nearby farm worker Dylan Panagiotou said his grandmother heard the crash from her home on William St.

"I was inside on my computer and she was out in the sunshine enjoying the rays and then she heard a loud bang," he said.

"She could hear the bang as clear as day."

Mr Panagiotou rushed to the scene and saw trucks banked up for hundreds of metres.

"I've been around here my whole life - I haven't seen anything like it around here," Mr Panagiotou said of the crash.

"It's normally a good stretch of road."

There have been 53 lives lost on SA roads this year, compared with 65 at the same time in 2019.

A MedSTAR chopper has left the scene of the crash @theTiser pic.twitter.com/WqQMARPfdJ — Gabriel Polychronis (@G_Polychronis) July 15, 2020

The MedStar helicopter leaves the crash site at She-Oak Log. Pic Tait Schmaal.

Emergency attend a serious road crash between two trucks and a car on the Sturt Hwy ,Sheok-log on 15 July 2020. Pic Tait Schmaal.

