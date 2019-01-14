Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

15-month-old boy dies after welfare concerns

by Campbell Gellie
14th Jan 2019 3:55 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are investigating how a 15-month-old boy died in the state's Riverina region yesterday.

Authorities were called to a home in the Wagga Wagga suburb of Ashmont just after 10.45am after receiving reports of concern for the welfare of the toddler.

Paramedics tried to resuscitate the child at the home before taking him to Wagga Wagga Referral Hospital where he was declared dead.

A post mortem will be carried out on the child to determine the cause of death as officers from Riverine Police District investigate.

child editors picks nsw police wagga wagga

Top Stories

    EXCLUSIVE: Hotel's future revealed

    premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Hotel's future revealed

    News It's a question that has plagued Lower Clarence residents. Now there is an answer.

    Uni acceptance a dream come true

    premium_icon Uni acceptance a dream come true

    News 'I never thought about going to university'

    Final days for Brooms Head icon

    Final days for Brooms Head icon

    News Our wild one's health in serious decline

    Tiny trotters bring home the bacon for charity

    premium_icon Tiny trotters bring home the bacon for charity

    Offbeat Iluka's annual pig races off to another flying start

    Local Partners