RACQ LifeFlight helicopter leaving Hervey Bay Hospital.
RACQ LifeFlight helicopter leaving Hervey Bay Hospital.
Toddler kicked in face on property airlifted

18th Aug 2018 10:07 AM
A toddler has been airlifted by the Sunshine Coast-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter, after she was kicked in the face by a horse.

The incident happened at a property in the Mary Valley area yesterday.

The child was standing on the opposite side of the fence to the animal, when it kicked her.

The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter, with a critical care doctor and Queensland Ambulance Service paramedic on board, was diverted to the scene as they were enroute to Maryborough for another mission.

With her mother also on board, the chopper airlifted the little girl to the Lady Cilento Childrens Hospital.

She was in a stable condition, suffering serious facial injuries.

