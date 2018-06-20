Dad shares ’sobering’ video to warn parents

A MASSACHUSETTS family has captured a viral video of their toddler climbing what is supposed to be a gate stopping children from getting into a pool.

Keith Wyman says his family was in their backyard in Attleboro when his 2-year-old son Cody began to climb the gate blocking the ladder to their above-ground pool, which is meant to prevent this from happening, the New York Post reports.

The Wymans grabbed Cody before he got into the pool, but not before capturing it on camera to show other parents how easily kids could climb over.

"So I'm posting this video after I found my 2-year-old Cody trying to climb our pool ladder when it was closed and locked. I just got it with the new pool Tonya and I stress you to watch your kids around pools. I will be buying a new type of ladder!!" Mr Wyman wrote.

The video has since been viewed more than 20 million times on Facebook.

Other parents who watched the video commented saying this has happened to them too.

"My son did something similar. We had an above ground pool. Ladder was up and locked. He tried climbing it. Fortunately, we were nearby and caught him in time," one mother wrote.

One woman even revealed her sister drowned when they were children in a situation very similar to this.

"Thank you for posting this video. My 18 month old sister drowned in a pool very similar to this one back in 1970," she wrote.

"This video was tough to watch because I am sure my sister looked much like this baby as she climbed to her death. Very sobering …"

Father Keith Wyman is non spreading awareness. Picture: WCVB

The Wymans say the store where they bought the ladder and gate from offered them a replacement, but all the other gates had a similar design.

