Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
About 5.15 paramedics responded to reports of a vehicle and pedestrian incident at a private residence.
About 5.15 paramedics responded to reports of a vehicle and pedestrian incident at a private residence.
News

Toddler in critical condition after being hit by a car

by Antonia O’Flaherty
18th Mar 2019 8:03 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TODDLER has been rushed to hospital after it was hit by a car in North Lakes this evening.

About 5.15pm paramedics responded to reports of a vehicle and pedestrian incident at a private residence.

Paramedics including the critical care and high acuity response unit responded to a vehicle and pedestrian incident.

Paramedics treated a female toddler for head and chest injuries and she was taken to hospital in a critical condition with extensive facial and chest injuries to Queensland Children's Hospital.

editors picks road safety

Top Stories

    Grief-stricken city caught in media crosshairs

    Grief-stricken city caught in media crosshairs

    Opinion THE forgotten victims in moments of violent tragedy are the communities affected by the unwanted - but inevitable - media scrutiny.

    Country star writes special verse for Grafton

    Country star writes special verse for Grafton

    News Williamson asks "What have you done to Grafton?”

    Good fruit and great service rewarded for our Farmer Lou

    premium_icon Good fruit and great service rewarded for our Farmer Lou

    Business Community service award for popular fruit shop owner

    Police raid NSW homes of massacre terrorist’s family

    premium_icon Police raid NSW homes of massacre terrorist’s family

    Crime Raids have hit Australian terrorist's family homes