Toddler struck by motorcycle fights for life

NSW Ambulance paramedics transported the toddler to Coffs Harbour Hospital. Trevor Veale

A TODDLER is in a critical condition after being hit by a motorbike yesterday.

The 18-month-old boy was playing in a front yard on Pullen Street in Woolgoolga around 5.45pm on Wednesday with siblings when he ran onto the road.

The motorcycle rider and a passerby stopped to provide assistance after he was hit.

He was taken by NSW Ambulance paramedics to Coffs Harbour Hospital and has been airlifted to the Sydney Children's Hospital where he is in a critical but stable condition.

The rider was taken to hospital for mandatory blood and urine tests.

Police from Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command are investigating the crash.

