Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Paramedics were called to the address at Logan Village about 4pm. Picture: File photo
Paramedics were called to the address at Logan Village about 4pm. Picture: File photo
News

Toddler suffers serious burns playing with matches

by Jacob Miley
13th Nov 2018 6:03 AM

A THREE-YEAR-OLD girl has been taken to hospital after suffering serious burns to her legs at a unit south of Brisbane.

Paramedics were called to the address at Logan Village about 4pm Monday.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the toddler had been playing with matches when her clothes caught alight, causing burns to her legs and arms.

The girl suffered burns to 18 per cent of both legs and was taken to Queensland Children's Hospital in a serious but stable condition, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said.

burns editors picks logan toddler

Top Stories

    Man accused of Grafton jail murder refused bail

    premium_icon Man accused of Grafton jail murder refused bail

    Crime A 58-YEAR-OLD man alleged to be involved in the murder of a prison inmate at Grafton Correctional Facility appeared in Grafton Local Court on Monday

    Two-truck collision on Pacific Hwy

    Two-truck collision on Pacific Hwy

    Breaking Highway traffic impact after overnight crash

    • 13th Nov 2018 5:43 AM
    SPORTS AWARDS: Vote now for the 2018 People's Choice

    SPORTS AWARDS: Vote now for the 2018 People's Choice

    Sport Voting is open for Grafton Shoppingworld's People's Choice Award

    Rebels announce new signings for 2019

    premium_icon Rebels announce new signings for 2019

    Rugby League Experienced duo to return to South Grafton Rebels next season

    Local Partners