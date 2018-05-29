'I WAS SO SCARED': Toddler swallows dummy

CLOSE CALL: Aurora Willett, 18 months, is thought to have accidentally swallowed her dummy in her sleep.

CHANGING a nappy can usually result in the unexpected but when Stacey Willett was changing her daughter the last thing she expected to find was a dummy that had gone missing the previous day.

Ms Willett believes her 18-month-old daughter Aurora must have swallowed the dummy while she was having her afternoon nap.

"She pretty much just swallowed her dummy while she was asleep," she said.

"I was so scared, I thought that she would have internal injuries or something like that but it was really lucky," she said.

Dr Paul Colditz, an infant health specialist at the Royal Brisbane Woman's Hospital, said it was a rare case.

"I've never heard of anything like it before, I think this must be a bit of a freak accident," he said.

Ms Willett, who has been using the same brand of pacifier for a long time, agreed it was unusual.

"I have three other children and nothing like that has ever happened to us before," she said.

Relieved when she found out Aurora was going to be okay, the Andergrove mother said she was keen to make other parents aware what could happen.

"I just want to warn other parents to be careful because it can happen and it did happen," she said.

A Mackay Base Hospital spokeswoman confirmed the toddler had attended the hospital but was not admitted, having passed the dummy internally, with only a small tear in her rectum.