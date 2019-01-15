Menu
Tom Melbourne will make the All Star Mile. (Jerad Williams)
Horses

Tom merits place among the Stars

15th Jan 2019 9:40 AM

TOM Melbourne has been set for the All-Star Mile at Flemington on March 16.

With nominations for $5 million race closing at noon Tuesday, the popular Chris Waller-trained 8YO was added at the 11th hour.

Public voting for the first 10 horses to enter the race begins on Monday. Four further horses will be entered as wildcards.

"This race and the whole concept of fans voting for their favourite horse is tailor-made for Tom Melbourne," Head of OTI Racing Terry Henderson said.

"He's obviously a very popular horse, so there's a good chance that he'll get the votes needed.

"Tom's already got a cult following on social media, so he will be doing his best to drum up a bit of support.

"He trialled at Flemington last Friday and went very well, so the plan is to run him in Sydney on 26th January, then he'd probably have two more races before The All-Star Mile - assuming he gets a start."

all-star mile flemington tom melbourne
