Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Entertainment

Tom wants Grafton to 'Lighten Up'

Jenna Thompson
by
14th Oct 2020 4:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

HE'S one of Australia's favourite comedians and now he's coming to Grafton!

Tom Gleeson returns to the Jacaranda city next month with his latest show 'Lighten Up'. 

"The last show I did was in Adelaide in March, where I won the Fringe Award for best comedy show. I was really looking forward to rubbing everyone's nose in it but instead I had to make do with gloating to my family during lockdown. It wasn't the same," he laughed.

"Anyway, it's time for the critically acclaimed tour to recommence. Let's get together, have a laugh and put this year behind us. I've missed you and I can't wait to catch up."

Smart, incisive and with an edge as sharp as it gets, the Gleeson trademark style has connected with Australian audiences in their droves. Get on the bandwagon while you can.

He's performed at every major comedy festival in the world, has been nominated for a Helpmann Award three times, and hosted the 2019 Melbourne Comedy Festival Gala. A sure fire, killer stand-up at the top of his game.

Tom is the host of his own smash hit quiz show on the ABC, Hard Quiz. In 2019, Tom won the Gold Logie for the Most Popular Personality on Australian television.

 

Where: Saraton Theatre, Grafton
When: Friday, November 20 @ 7.30pm
Tickets: $49
Where to buy: Saraton Theatre

clarence events coastal views comedy grafton grafton events saraton theatre tom gleeson what's on
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ARTEFACTS: Call out for summer sensations

        Premium Content ARTEFACTS: Call out for summer sensations

        Art & Theatre The gallery’s flagship biennial art prize continues to celebrate Australian contemporary drawing at its finest.

        COVID-19: Grafton’s sewer considered for further testing

        Premium Content COVID-19: Grafton’s sewer considered for further testing

        Health NSW Health says testing could be expanded to our region as testing picks up new...

        14 new COVID cases in NSW

        14 new COVID cases in NSW

        News Local cases spike as NSW records 14 new COVID-19 infections

        Dodgy tradie jailed for home improvement scam

        Premium Content Dodgy tradie jailed for home improvement scam

        Crime Serial fraudster answered Facebook ads for home improvement works and scammed his...