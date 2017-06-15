Tom wants Grafton to 'Lighten Up'

HE'S one of Australia's favourite comedians and now he's coming to Grafton!

Tom Gleeson returns to the Jacaranda city next month with his latest show 'Lighten Up'.

"The last show I did was in Adelaide in March, where I won the Fringe Award for best comedy show. I was really looking forward to rubbing everyone's nose in it but instead I had to make do with gloating to my family during lockdown. It wasn't the same," he laughed.

"Anyway, it's time for the critically acclaimed tour to recommence. Let's get together, have a laugh and put this year behind us. I've missed you and I can't wait to catch up."

Smart, incisive and with an edge as sharp as it gets, the Gleeson trademark style has connected with Australian audiences in their droves. Get on the bandwagon while you can.

He's performed at every major comedy festival in the world, has been nominated for a Helpmann Award three times, and hosted the 2019 Melbourne Comedy Festival Gala. A sure fire, killer stand-up at the top of his game.

Tom is the host of his own smash hit quiz show on the ABC, Hard Quiz. In 2019, Tom won the Gold Logie for the Most Popular Personality on Australian television.

Where: Saraton Theatre, Grafton

When: Friday, November 20 @ 7.30pm

Tickets: $49

Where to buy: Saraton Theatre