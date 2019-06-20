Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Australian Open Tennis
Australian Open Tennis
Crime

Tomic’s dad no show in Court

by Lea Emery
20th Jun 2019 2:08 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Bernard Tomic's father was a no show in court on the Gold Coast this morning.

John Tomic, who is legally known as Ivica Tomic, is accused of being caught above the legal alcohol limit on Ferry Rd, Southport when he was returning home from the Sea Fire fireworks competition earlier this month.

Tomic failed to show in court this morning. Photo Supplied Udowenko, Toula
Tomic failed to show in court this morning. Photo Supplied Udowenko, Toula

He was supposed to appear in Southport Magistrates Court this morning.

But he did not show.

Magistrate Dermot Kehoe gave Tomic a second chance to turn up to court.

He ordered the warrant remain on file until July 11.

If Tomic does not appear in court on July 11 the warrant will be issued ordering his arrest.

bernard tomic queensland courts

Top Stories

    Every Little Thing from Grace is magic

    premium_icon Every Little Thing from Grace is magic

    Music Clarence musician set to reveal debut EP this weekend

    GIG GUIDE: Who's playing this week

    premium_icon GIG GUIDE: Who's playing this week

    Music Don't miss any of the Valley's best acts with our guide

    POWER POINT: Midnight Basketball, a safe place

    POWER POINT: Midnight Basketball, a safe place

    Opinion Jason Grimes reflects on growing up in a city riddled with crime

    Bootcamp turns up the heat in fight against cancer

    premium_icon Bootcamp turns up the heat in fight against cancer

    News Grab your gym gear for this huge community event