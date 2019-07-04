Tomljanovic knocked out in Wimbledon second round

A terrible case of serving yips and relentless baseline assault from two-time grand slam winner Victoria Azarenka has seen Aussie Ajla Tomljanovic knocked out of Wimbledon.

Currently ranked No 49, the Queenslander is within touch of the top 30 - and a seeded slot at the four majors.

Despite losing 6-2 6-0 to former world No 1 Azarenka in Wimbledon's second round, Tomljanovic has identified a US Open seeding as her objective.

"Yeah, 100 percent, I would say it's my goal for US Open," she said. "But if it doesn't happen, I just need to believe in my ability that I can win against anyone and not hope for a good draw or something.

"Because I think, unseeded, if you want to go deep and beat someone seeded second round, my goal isn't just to pass the first round.

"(But), now I can say my second round was really sh***y. That was really tough.

"That's tennis, you can't pick the draw.

"You've got to respond to a big task and I didn't do that today.

"There's always the next one and there's no looking back."

Serving yips conspired to send Tomljanovic plummeting out of the tournament.

From 2-0 ahead in the first set, Tomljanovic was punted out of the All England Club 6-2 6-0 in an hour and three minutes.

Former world number one Victoria Azarenka beat Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic. Picture: AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

Tomljanovic's bright start gave way to a nightmare as she stumble badly on serve to concede the next 12 games.

The Queenslander's serve was broken in the third, fifth and seventh games as Azarenka regularly found the target from the baseline to secure the first set in 28 minutes.

The second set was just as bleak, with breaks in the first, third and fifth games.

Dual Australian Open champion Azarenka rifled 15 winners through Tomljanovic's defences in a reminder of the Belarussian's class and skill.

Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic had the serving yips during her match against Victoria Azarenka.

The real problem for Tomljanovic was serving.

She won a measly 18 points on serve, conceding 33.

Twice a semi-finalist here, Azarenka she will face either seventh seed Simona Halep or Mihaela Buzarnescu.

Meanwhile, Tomljanovic hopes to be given permission to represent Australia in Fed Cup before the November final in Perth.

The Croatian-born baseliner would be an asset in a squad led by Barty, Sam Stosur and Priscilla Hon as injury concerns linger over Daria Gavrilova.