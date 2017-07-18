Tomorrow marks momentous occasion for bendy bridge

GRAFTON'S famous bendy bridge will reach a milestone tomorrow - 85 years since its official inauguration.

And to celebrate, there will be cake.

At the time of its opening in 1932, the Grafton Bridge was the only one of its kind in the world.

As well as being able to accommodate multiple forms of transport - it provided not only vehicles, but also trains and pedestrians an efficient way to cross the Clarence River- it is one of just eight bascules bridges in Australia.

So it is safe to say this is a crossing worth celebrating.

At Grafton Shoppingworld tomorrow, there will be a birthday cake and tea between noon and 3pm, and the opportunity for people to share stories and learn about the new bridge project.

"Many local people will have fond memories of the wonderful picnic day on Susan Island to celebrate the 50th bridge birthday," Mr Dougherty said.

"This will be slightly lower key, but it might be a pipe opener for the big event when the new bridge is completed."