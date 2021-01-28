Tones and I’s heartbreaking promise

Tones and I has paid tribute to her great friend and ‘brother’ who died in a car accident on Australia Day.

Ben Tournier, a promising footballer at the Frankston Bombers, lost control of his car on the Nepean Highway. Police believe his car rolled in Mornington and hit two light poles.

The Dance Monkey singer, whose real name is Toni Watson, shared a series of videos and an image of her friend, accompanied by a tragic message.

Tones and I paid tribute to her friend and “brother”.

"I don't really quite know what to say," she said.

"You were honestly, genuinely a really great friend/brother to me and I will never forget you. I am heartbroken."

Tones and I also promised to create a cover of Coldplay's famous tune 'The Scientist', which she said Mr Tournier was "always asking" her to sing.

"You mean so much to so many people and cared for your mum like nothing else," she wrote.

"I don't want to say Rest In Peace yet because I'm not quite ready to let you go."

The singer promised to create a cover of a famous Coldplay song in honour of her friend. Picture: Mark Wilson

It's understood Mr Tournier was on his way home after socialising with teammates in Frankston on Monday night, The Frankston Leader reported.

The club also paid tribute to the 29-year-old.

"(We are) shocked by the tragic news that we had lost one of the greats," a post from the club said.

"Benny T was a man of men - tough, honest and the life of the party. Loved by all, and lived life to the absolute max.

"A friend and teammate that would light up the room, and leave a smile on anyone's face."

Ben Tournier was a promising footballer with the Frankston Bombers. Picture: FBFNC

Mr Tournier had been a regular for the Bombers in the Mornington Peninsula Nepean Football League over the past decade.

Tributes from family friends have been flowing in since his tragic death.

"My cousin, what a man. He always loved talking about you Tones. Whenever we had family gatherings he would tell us about his next adventure with you and his mates," his cousin wrote in reply to Tones' Instagram tribute.

"His larger than life personability is going to be greatly missed," a friend wrote.

Another mate said: "I want to be sad, but every time I think about you, I smile and laugh. "

