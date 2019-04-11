Toni Childs' Grafton concert has serious buzz factor

ON THE surface, having the multi-award-winning and internationally lauded singer Toni Childs come to your town for a two-hour concert is reward enough, but there are much more important elements at play if you buy a ticket to this show.

In fact, if Toni's Retrospective Tour - which takes in about 60 regional centres - goes well, our planet's health will be the beneficiary.

The Emmy-winning performer says the tour is a bit like a crowdfunding exercise for some of the exciting upcoming projects she is working on - future concerts designed to highlight a potentially dire situation, but also offer solutions through artistic concepts she hopes will be both entertaining and inspirational.

"Every person that comes along to this month's Saraton concert becomes a part of this bigger story that they don't really know about yet," she said.

And at the centre of that story are our bees.

Called A Beautiful Noise, the "concept concert" will feature two hours of animation and lot of high-tech audience engagement, Toni says.

"It will be an immersive concert/play experience that is there to inspire us and celebrate the pollinators on the planet, these littlest angels, and what they do for us on planet Earth," she said.

Ms Childs hopes to rally people to help create greater foraging for bees and get her audience to understand how we are hurting the insects' immune systems with chemicals.

"They are a reflection of what's happening to ourselves," she said.

During her 3D mapping show, audience members will be given masks to wear to represent a pollinator.

"I've had six different ones designed in Bali and each one has an addressable LED light that I will control on stage and underneath the mask is a URL," she said.

"I will invite audience members to go on a treasure hunt and then ask them to send their masks to a physical location in Australia. Same if I'm in the UK or Spain, wherever I'm playing. They will all be put into one giant public installation creating a big beautiful noise for our pollinators."

While this concept certainly seems to have the "wow" factor, Ms Childs is a realist when it comes to spreading environmental messages.

"I'm going to being touring regional areas again where people don't get a lot of love (from big touring shows), so I'm determined to make that investment," she said.

"A lot of people in regional areas can kind of get turned off and their eyes kind of glaze over the minute the word 'environmental' is mentioned, but we need the farmers on board, we need to grow some new ideas in these areas.

"I don't want people to feel worked - I want them to come along and just have some play when my new show comes through in the next couple of years."

Proving how serious she is about our pollinators' future, Ms Childs is meeting with local beekeepers wherever possible as she visits regional towns across the country.

"We're doing beekeeper breakfasts, the following morning after my gigs, where I'll be taking photographs, interviewing them and bringing a survey created by the beekeepers' association.

"I want to unite beekeepers. They're really the rock stars because they're the protectors. I would love to make the honeybee a protected species, because if we protect them we protect all the pollinators."

She said there would also be interactive family fun in the months leading up to her touring concerts, with the arrival of life-sized animals she made from recycled paper signifying the pending arrival of the project.

She said there would be bee-centric activities for families, through documentaries and hands-on projects such as creating bee hotels and seeded papers for bee foraging.

"All kinds of activities for the three months before my show comes to town," she said, adding that such audience engagement was a great chance to create some grassroots connections - concerning bees and their vital contribution to the planet - that create bonds in the community.

"After the shows we'll have a group of local beekeepers in the foyer waiting for you to share what they're doing so you can get to know who they are and the important role they play as honey producers," she said.

Ms Childs said she was aiming to have A Beautiful Noise on the road in 2020-2021 and Grafton was certainly earmarked to be on the touring map.

"What I'm doing now is setting all of that up, all those relationships. There are a lot of moving parts and the project has already been in development since 2014," she said.

She said it was really about tapping into what was already around and offering solutions that people could feel a part of.

"Just hearing about stuff and not being able to actually participating in making a change doesn't really help," she said.

"It's just complaining and whingeing and then people feel powerless so they just numb out and don't pay attention."

But first things first. While Ms Childs' innovative concepts are moving closer to a tangible result, getting there the right way is crucial.

This month's concert will be a fun and entertaining way to help the Grammy-nominated singer get there.

She has a jam-packed two-session concert planned, with the first hour featuring "all the old faves that people really love" and the second half involving her new material and brief coverage of her project.

The US-born Ms Childs, who recently became an Australian citizen and has been based at Byron since 2012, said Australia had been very kind to her during her singing career, embracing hits such as Don't Walk Away, Stop Your Fussin', Where's the Ocean, I've Got to Go Now and the Jimmy Cliff cover Many Rivers to Cross.

"My debut album, Union, did really well here and I had a lot of hits, but so did House of Hope, my second album. It actually sold more that my first," she said.

Ms Childs couldn't pinpoint why Australians connected with her songs but was pleased people were still coming along to see her perform live.

"I think they might like my music because it's honest," she said.

"I was really just singing about the stuff I was feeling at the time and on a per capita basis Australia really connected with it more than anywhere else in the world."