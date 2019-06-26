Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
More work planned for roundabout construction
More work planned for roundabout construction Trevor Veale
News

ROADWORKS: Changed traffic conditions

26th Jun 2019 9:47 AM | Updated: 9:47 AM

Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions at the intersection of the Pacific and Gwydir highways in South Grafton tonight in preparation for the construction of a new roundabout.

To minimise the impact to motorists, the work is being carried out between 6pm to 6am.　 An alternate flow will be in place from Viaduct Road to 200m north of Iolanthe Street to allow asphalt replacement, blackout of line marking and barrier movements.

In other works, line marking will take place on Thursday 27 June from 6pm on Iolanthe Street in South Grafton.　 An alternative flow traffic arrangement will be in place.　　

During the work in South Grafton, access to Iolanthe Street from the Pacific Highway will be closed intermittently.

Motorists will be able to access Iolanthe Street via the new intersection and access road 400 metres north of the Iolanthe Street intersection.　

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.

Roads and Maritime Services thanks motorists for their patience during this time.

For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.

clarence valley gwydir highway new grafton bridge pacific highway south grafton traffic alert
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    CHEERS: Shane's un-beer-lievable club career

    premium_icon CHEERS: Shane's un-beer-lievable club career

    Local Faces GDSC barmen of 40 years raises a glass to retirement

    Happy Paws founder feared cats would be euthanased

    premium_icon Happy Paws founder feared cats would be euthanased

    Crime Sally Rogers fronts Grafton court as hearing continues

    GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    premium_icon GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    News You can also get home delivery and special rewards

    Motive for swindling thousands keeps woman out of jail

    premium_icon Motive for swindling thousands keeps woman out of jail

    Crime The maximum penalty for charges is 10 years behind bars