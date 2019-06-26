ROADWORKS: Changed traffic conditions

Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions at the intersection of the Pacific and Gwydir highways in South Grafton tonight in preparation for the construction of a new roundabout.

To minimise the impact to motorists, the work is being carried out between 6pm to 6am. An alternate flow will be in place from Viaduct Road to 200m north of Iolanthe Street to allow asphalt replacement, blackout of line marking and barrier movements.

In other works, line marking will take place on Thursday 27 June from 6pm on Iolanthe Street in South Grafton. An alternative flow traffic arrangement will be in place.

During the work in South Grafton, access to Iolanthe Street from the Pacific Highway will be closed intermittently.

Motorists will be able to access Iolanthe Street via the new intersection and access road 400 metres north of the Iolanthe Street intersection.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.

Roads and Maritime Services thanks motorists for their patience during this time.

For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.