‘Loss for words’: NFL coach suddenly dies at 56

Tony Sparano of the Minnesota Vikings has died at the age of 56..

MINNESOTA Vikings offensive line coach and former Miami Dolphins head coach Tony Sparano has died at the age of 56.

No details of the cause of death were given by the team, but ESPN's Chris Mortensen said Sparano had gone to the hospital with chest pains on Thursday and was released on Friday.

Sparano's wife found him unconscious in their kitchen as the couple were about to leave for church, Mortensen reported. She tried giving him CPR, but failed to revive him.

"Our hearts go out to Jeanette and the entire Sparano family as we all mourn the loss of Tony," Mark and Zygi Wilf, the Vikings owners, said in a statement. "Tony was a passionate and driven individual who cared deeply about his family, and especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. Tony's presence within the Vikings organisation will be deeply missed.

"We are only thinking of Tony's family during this incredibly difficult time. We ask that the entire NFL and Vikings family keep the Sparanos in their thoughts."

Vikings general manager Rick Spielman was crushed by the news. "I am at a loss for words with Tony's sudden passing," Spielman said in a statement.

"Tony loved the game of football and his players. More importantly, he was a strong man of faith who treasured his family. My heart is with the Sparanos today. As an organisation we will support them in whatever ways we can."

Sparano, the former Miami Dolphins head coach, joined the Vikings in 2016. He went 32-41 in parts of five seasons as an NFL head coach.

He began his NFL coaching career in 1999 as an offensive quality control coach with the Cleveland Browns, then was promoted to the offensive line coach in 2000.

After stints with the Washington Redskins, Jacksonville Jaguars and Dallas Cowboys, he was hired by the Dolphins as their head coach in 2008. He went 29-32 with the Dolphins over nearly four seasons.

He also worked as interim head coach with the Oakland Raiders in 2014, finishing the season 3-9, but was not retained.