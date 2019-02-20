Tony's real estate appeal strong after three decades

MCKIMMS Real Estate agent Tony Campbell has seen a lot these past three decades.

"There are lots of stories about things that have happened over the years, like having to take police to a cannabis crop I found on a property we were selling for an absentee owner, or an elderly farmer diagnosed with cancer asking my opinion on his doctor's treatment recommendations," he said.

"You meet some wonderful people and some great characters in real estate."

Celebrating his 35th year in the industry, Mr Campbell said he had never actually considered a career in real estate until he spotted an advertisement in The Daily Examiner.

Taking up a post with McKimm's Real Estate all those years ago, Mr Campbell hasn't looked back.

"McKimm's has been my only employer in the real estate industry," he said.

"I was employed to be the third agent in the small independent real estate team. Prior to this I had worked various labouring jobs as well as work on the family farm."

Mr Campbell said his first sale was a 25-acre riverfront property.

"I think it was about $45,000 at the time. The purchasers built their new home there and still live there today," he said.

"Smaller acreage home sites like this can no longer be created under planning legislation so there will be a lot less opportunities like this going forward."

Mr Campbell has also watched various changes to the industry landscape.

"Technology has certainly changed the way we do business now," he said.

"When I first started, there was no computer in the office, so it's been necessary to evolve with advances in technology.

After three decades of Clarence Valley real estate, surely the job would be a little stale. But not for Mr Campbell.

"It's a great feeling to find the right home for excited first home owners or help older residence downsize or relocate," he said.