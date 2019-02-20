Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tony Campbell - 35 years with McKimms Real Estate
Tony Campbell - 35 years with McKimms Real Estate Adam Hourigan
People and Places

Tony's real estate appeal strong after three decades

Jenna Thompson
by
20th Feb 2019 1:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MCKIMMS Real Estate agent Tony Campbell has seen a lot these past three decades.

"There are lots of stories about things that have happened over the years, like having to take police to a cannabis crop I found on a property we were selling for an absentee owner, or an elderly farmer diagnosed with cancer asking my opinion on his doctor's treatment recommendations," he said.

"You meet some wonderful people and some great characters in real estate."

Celebrating his 35th year in the industry, Mr Campbell said he had never actually considered a career in real estate until he spotted an advertisement in The Daily Examiner.

Taking up a post with McKimm's Real Estate all those years ago, Mr Campbell hasn't looked back.

"McKimm's has been my only employer in the real estate industry," he said.

"I was employed to be the third agent in the small independent real estate team. Prior to this I had worked various labouring jobs as well as work on the family farm."

Mr Campbell said his first sale was a 25-acre riverfront property.

"I think it was about $45,000 at the time. The purchasers built their new home there and still live there today," he said.

"Smaller acreage home sites like this can no longer be created under planning legislation so there will be a lot less opportunities like this going forward."

Mr Campbell has also watched various changes to the industry landscape.

"Technology has certainly changed the way we do business now," he said.

"When I first started, there was no computer in the office, so it's been necessary to evolve with advances in technology.

After three decades of Clarence Valley real estate, surely the job would be a little stale. But not for Mr Campbell.

"It's a great feeling to find the right home for excited first home owners or help older residence downsize or relocate," he said.

mckimms real estate milestones property real estate tony campbell
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Nang capsule chucker sentenced in Grafton Local Court

    premium_icon Nang capsule chucker sentenced in Grafton Local Court

    Crime A BRISBANE woman can now add a jail sentence to her colourful life story after she fronted court after pleading guilty to driving charges

    • 20th Feb 2019 1:00 AM
    Prevention better than treatment for skin cancer

    premium_icon Prevention better than treatment for skin cancer

    Health Dr Nick Cooper encourages Valley residents to get skin checked

    • 20th Feb 2019 1:00 AM
    It's not always good to be left in stitches

    premium_icon It's not always good to be left in stitches

    Health Skin cancer is a risk to everyone who spends any time out in the sun

    • 20th Feb 2019 1:00 AM
    Woman in court charged with setting son's house alight

    premium_icon Woman in court charged with setting son's house alight

    Crime Trial of mum who burned down son's house waits for DVD evidence

    • 20th Feb 2019 1:00 AM