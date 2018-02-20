TOO BARBARIC? Much ado about a razor wire fence

The razor wire fence outside the new council depot in South Grafton has caused a divide of opinions between residents.

OKAY, I'm not going to sit on the fence with this one... which might hurt, literally.

But that's exactly the point. The razor wire fence surrounding Clarence Valley Council's new depot looks like a pretty effective deterrent to me. Sure, it's not pretty, but so what?

Social media has raged this past week about the super depot in South Grafton, a popular target with regular council bashers. If it's not one thing with the depot, it's another.

The fence been described as an eyesore, too extreme, and even a public danger due to its proximity to a school. But surely an effective security measure to protect millions of dollars worth of infrastructure paid for by our rates is money well spent?

The depot is located in a fairly semi-rural section of South Grafton. Aesthetics were probably not at the top of the priority list for those tasked with building a permanent, practical worksite.

How many children walk past the depot to school?

Using wire as a deterrent is nothing new in Grafton; after all, we have a long history of running jails and Australia's largest on the way. But seriously, this security measure is not a move by a backward council nor a swipe at South Grafton. Councils across country NSW have implemented similar steps to safeguard their assets.