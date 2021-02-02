GOLD Coast locals are on a mission to reunite a duckling with its mum and dad after it was separated when it washed into a drain this morning.

It took two Queensland fire crews to rescue the baby duck, believed to be one week old, at Pimpama on Tuesday.

The rescue came after a local resident spotted it inside a drain at the centre of the road at Guara Grove about 8am.

The baby duck was rescued by fireys at Pimpama. Picture: Lisa Larman.

Lisa Larman, who runs Lisa's Pet Products and Pet Minding, told the Bulletin she knew a duckling was in trouble when she saw four adult ducks and five baby ducks standing on the side of the acreage area.

Ms Larman said it was the second time ducklings had been swept into the drain in the past year.

"I saw there was one baby down there but when I couldn't reach so I called the fireys straight away because I knew they had the tools to remove the manhole and get in the drain," she said.

A baby duck was rescued from a drain at Pimpama. Picture: Lisa Larman.

Fire crews from Pimpama attended the scene at about 8.10am but another truck from Beenleigh was called to assist with the removal of the grate above the drain and to retrieve the duck, which became stuck on a ledge.

"By the time they had rescued the duckling, the mum and dad had taken off because there were so many people around," Ms Larman said.

A search is now on for the group of ducks, with the online pet store owner saying she had been driving the streets looking for the parents of the duckling.

Baby duck, which was separated from its parents. Picture: Lisa Larman.

She has put the call out to Gold Coasters who may have seen the parents of the baby duck and five other ducklings nearby the Guara Grove area to contact her on Facebook.

Ms Larman said she had not named the duckling because she "hoped he or she wont be here that long" and could be reunited with its parents.

Originally published as Too cute: Fireys rescue duckling from drain on Coast